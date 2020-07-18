The 28th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on June 21.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on March 12.
Though many of the spring sports were unable to complete their stories, The Colony showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, The Colony’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its eighth edition of The Varsitys, the second of a three-part series.
Part I (July 12)
Best Game
Breakthrough Athlete
Biggest Moment
Part II (July 19)
Best Performance
Best Coach
Biggest Upset
Part III (July 26)
Best Male Athlete
Best Female Athlete
Best Team
Best Performance
Josh Weatherall, wrestling
When Josh Weatherall earned a 5-1 decision over Burleson Centennial’s Wesley Goleman in the 106-pound championship match of the Class 5A Region II wrestling tournament, The Colony sophomore did more than just win the first regional tournament of his high school career.
Weatherall won his 60th match of the season and also became the first wrestler in program history to earn at least 60 wins in a single season, eclipsing Hudson Herring’s mark of 59 set the previous year. Cortez Castellanos had 57 victories.
All three Cougars have their names etched on a plaque as part of the 50-win club in the wrestling room at The Colony High School.
It was a big weekend on the mat for Weatherall as he won all four matches – the first three via pin – to clinch a No. 1 seed the following weekend in the UIL state tournament in Cypress.
Weatherall won four matches to earn fifth place in the lightweight division and his place on the medal stand at the state tournament inside the Berry Center. He finished the season with a record of 64-4.
Best Coach
Martin Dean, Baseball
Two years after The Colony won a playoff series for the first time in school history, Dean had the Cougars positioned for another postseason run.
The Cougars had a record of 7-3-1 and were only win shy of tying their total from all of 2019 with eight.
A big reason behind the turnaround was a commitment to the weight room. Get faster. Get stronger.
All of the hard work in the weight room showed on the stat sheet as The Colony improved their slugging percentage by 115 points.
The Colony started slow with a record of 2-2-1 after five games but Dean’s Cougars turned the corner with five wins in six games – including a 10-1 rout of Cedar Hill in their final game of the season on March 12 – before the coronavirus pandemic forced the remainder of their season to be cancelled.
Ryan Scott, a Dallas Baptist commit, finished 10th in Class 5A in batting average (.556), in addition to two home runs and nine stolen bases.
Biggest Upset
The Colony defeats Denton Braswell, girls basketball
Entering the final game of the regular season, The Colony girls basketball team could have easily thrown in the towel, content with where they were as the playoffs neared.
Locked into the No. 3 seed out of District 8-5A, they already knew their postseason fate. Win or lose, they were aware of where they would land in the playoff bracket.
Yet none of that mattered. They came in hungry and ready to knock down one of the top teams in Texas on Senior Night, which is just what they did against the co-district champions.
Behind defensive adjustments in the second half and monster efforts from the two Division I-bound seniors, The Colony pulled off a 63-54 win over No. 14-ranked Braswell to close out the regular season in style before the playoffs begin.
"You get to this time of the season, you kind of want it to play every game with a playoff mentality,” said Colby Davis-Pastusek, The Colony head coach, after the win. “That’s kind of what we try to build those days on and get ourselves mentally prepared for starting a playoff game on Monday. That was our focus going in. For seeding purposes, it didn’t mean anything to us, but getting ourselves ready for the playoffs it meant a lot mentality-wise.”
