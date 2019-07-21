July 10 marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, Flower Mound has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance: Austin Wallace vs. Lewisville baseball (March 15)
The Flower Mound ace was dealing like few Jaguars ever have during this District 6-6A encounter with the rival Farmers.
Wallace racked up a program-record 18 strikeouts in the Jaguars’ 8-1 victory over Lewisville on March 15, holding the Farmers to just one hit and tossing seven innings of one-run ball.
Facing just 26 batters in the victory, Wallace fanned hitters for all three outs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings – with just five Farmers reaching base (one hit, three walks, one error).
Ultimately requiring 104 pitches to accrue Flower Mound’s best-ever strikeout tally, Wallace and the Jaguars would on to advance to the regional finals, with the pitcher earning 6-6A MVP honors for his efforts.
Best Coach: Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound volleyball
Despite taking over a program still searching for its first regional tournament appearance, Siegel wasn’t bashful in laying great expectations for the Lady Jaguars – asking her players to select which finger their state championship rings would adorn.
Dubbed “The Sheriff” by fellow faculty and students, Siegel’s impact on the Flower Mound volleyball program was evident from the onset, as the Lady Jaguars reached new heights before capturing their first-ever Class 6A state championship. Along the way, Siegel guided Flower Mound to a second-place finish at the prestigious John Turner Classic in Pearland, followed by a District 6-6A championship and an unbeaten playoff run.
Lauded by her players for demanding maximum effort while instilling confidence and maintaining a fun atmosphere, Siegel’s run could just be getting started too, with Flower Mound returning the bulk of its championship core this fall.
Biggest Upset: Flower Mound vs. Byron Nelson volleyball
If Flower Mound had hopes of making a deep run in the volleyball playoffs, it would require surviving perhaps the state’s most difficult region. And that would likely mean having to oust the state’s top-ranked team, Trophy Club Byron Nelson, in the regional quarterfinals.
The Lady Jaguars indeed earned that opportunity, surviving a rocky first set to eliminate Nelson in five sets (18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13) and qualify for the regional tournament for the first time in program history.
Despite entering the matchup unranked, Flower Mound seized momentum during the pivotal third set, scoring five consecutive points after trailing 22-20. Even after dropping the fourth frame, the Lady Jaguars jumped out a 6-2 lead in the fifth set and never looked back, scoring one of the biggest victories in program history en route to winning the 6A state championship.
