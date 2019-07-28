July 10 marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, Flower Mound has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete: Alex Maier, cross country and track
By the time Maier’s senior year concluded, the Flower Mound long-distance star has accrued gold, silver and bronze medals between the cross country and track state meets.
In the fall, Maier captured the Class 6A state championship on the cross-country circuit, running a personal-record time of 14:35.0 to distance from the pack for his first-ever state title. Fittingly enough, Maier’s win marked the second consecutive year a Flower Mound runner won the 6A state cross-country title, with alum Jarrett Kirk donning a gold medal in 2017.
Fast-forward to the spring, where after narrowly missing out on the state track and field as a junior, Maier returned with a vengeance during his senior campaign and medaled in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs — placing third in the mile (4:09.41) and second in the two-mile (9:00.03) to cap one of the top distance-running careers in program history.
Best Female Athlete: Kaylee Cox, Flower Mound volleyball
Despite only being a sophomore for the 2018-19 school year, Cox was swinging well beyond her years in establishing herself as one of the state’s top volleyball talents. That particularly shined through in her versatility on the hardcourt, finishing the season first on Flower Mound’s roster in kills (489), second in aces (52), third in blocks (50) and second in digs (558).
Few players in the state checked off as many boxes as Cox, who contributed in a myriad of ways for a Lady Jaguars’ team that captured its first-ever Class 6A state championship last year.
Named the 6-6A Hitter of the Year, Cox was instrumental in that effort, earning state tournament MVP honors after totaling 35 kills and 38.5 points during Flower Mound’s two biggest matches of the season.
Best Team: Flower Mound boys soccer
Between the Jaguars’ state championship teams on the volleyball court and soccer pitch, narrowing this selection down to a single winner doesn’t come easy.
Ultimately, the nod goes to the “Cardiac Jags,” who ascended to the Class 6A mountaintop in their first-ever appearance at the state tournament. Teeming with senior leadership — 26 of the team’s 29 players have since graduated — and an intangible resilience, Flower Mound saw a preseason chalked with promise momentarily side-tracked by three consecutive losses during district play. Setbacks against Hebron, Marcus and Coppell — all of whom made the playoffs — are nothing to scoff at, but the Jaguars recovered to go unbeaten in their next 15 matches to close out the season hoisting a UIL championship trophy.
Along the way, Flower Mound survived close calls in the playoffs against Duncanville (area round) and Arlington Bowie (regional semifinals), mounted a wild, second-half comeback in the state semifinals against Alief Elsik and bested San Antonio Lee in a shootout in the 6A final to finish the year 21-3-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.