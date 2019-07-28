July 10 marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, The Colony has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete: Myles Price, The Colony football and track
One of the most dynamic football players in the Metroplex, Price showcased his versatility by accounting for more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and scoring touchdowns in five different ways.
The District 5-5A Division I MVP amassed 1,049 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns to complement 515 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, plus three kickoff return touchdowns, a punt return score and a passing touchdown. On defense, Price added 18 tackles and two interceptions — contributing all over the field for a Cougars squad that captured a district championship and went 9-2 overall.
Price also turned in a strong year for The Colony’s track and field team, qualifying for the Class 5A state meet in the long jump, where he placed fifth overall with a 22-9 1/4, and advancing to the area round of the postseason in the 200-meter dash, triple jump and as a leg on the 4x100 relay.
Best Female Athlete: Jayda Coleman, The Colony softball, volleyball and track
On the short list of the top athletes to ever pass through The Colony, Coleman was once again a standout performer in three different sports for the Lady Cougars as a junior — playing key roles in the school’s volleyball, softball and track teams.
Best known for her exploits on the diamond, where she’s ranked as the nation’s top player for the Class of 2020, Coleman captured district MVP honors last season after helping pace The Colony to the 5A state semifinals. In doing so, Coleman hit a gaudy .707 from the plate along with 21 doubles, five triples, eight home runs, 31 RBIs and 72 stolen bases. Selected for Team USA’s 2019 Under-19 Women’s National Training Team as well, Coleman somehow managed to score a run more than half the time she stepped to the plate during her junior season.
On the volleyball court, Coleman led the Lady Cougars in kills and was named to the all-district first team, and managed to qualify for the area round of the track postseason in both the long jump and triple jump — placing second n the latter with a personal-record leap of 37-6.
Best Team: The Colony softball
The lone team out of District 8-5A to qualify for a state tournament in 2018-19, The Colony submitted another banner year on the softball diamond.
The Lady Cougars posted a 39-3 overall record, including a perfect 12-0 run through 8-5A where the district champs posted an average margin of victory of 7.5 runs and picked up seven run-rule victories. Those 12 wins came as part of a 27-game winning streak amassed by The Colony leading up to the state tournament, where the team exited in the semifinal round to Corpus Christi Calallen.
Qualifying for state for the second time in three years, the Lady Cougars sported one of the top lineups in the state, with 10 hitters batting over .300 during the 2019 season — including obscene hitting numbers for players like Jayda Coleman (.707) and Jacee Hamlin (.509). Couple that with a 1.01 ERA and 37-1 record compiled in the circle by since-graduated pitcher Karli Charles, and The Colony was once again the class of the high school.
