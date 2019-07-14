Wednesday marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, The Colony has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
The Colony football vs. Frisco Lone Star (Oct. 19)
The Cougars and Rangers appeared to be on a collision course for District 5-5A Division I gridiron supremacy, and the showdown not only lived up to its billing but featured one of the more dramatic finishes of any football game in the state last season.
Trailing 14-13 inside the final minute of the fourth quarter, The Colony dialed up a trick play called “Bronco,” which resulted in a hook-and-ladder sequence seamlessly executed by senior receivers Keith Miller and Myles Price – the latter fielding the pitch and running 40 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with eight seconds remaining.
The Colony’s resilience was timely, having squandered the moments earlier after Lone Star quarterback Julian Larry hit Marvin Mims for a 57-yard touchdown that nudged the Rangers in front, 14-13, with 1:52 remaining.
Arguably the biggest win in school history, the Cougars’ shocking 21-14 victory over the Rangers propelled The Colony to a district championship.
Breakthrough Athlete
Christian Gonzalez, The Colony football and track
A two-sport star, Gonzalez was dominant on both the gridiron and the straightaway during his debut year with the Cougars. Transferring from Carrollton Creekview, Gonzalez was an all-district first-team selection on defense for the Cougars’ football team while also chipping in 354 receiving yards, 98 rushing yards and four touchdowns on offense.
It’s in the secondary, however, where Gonzalez’s college future will likely reside, and that has been apparent during an offseason where Division I schools have lined up in droves to offer a scholarship to the Cougars’ prized defensive back. Between Jan. 15 and Feb. 8, Gonzalez racked up 19 offers that included Notre Dame and stateside schools like Texas Tech, Baylor and North Texas.
The list has swelled to 32 offers overall, with powerhouses like Alabama and Ohio State even expressing interest in Gonzalez.
The football star turned in a productive spring with The Colony’s track team as well, placing sixth overall at the Class 5A state meet in the 200-meter dash (21.71).
Biggest Moment
The Class of 2020
If The Colony had ever flown under the recruiting radar for a major college athletics program, that perception is bound to change in the coming school year.
It isn’t a stretch to say that the Cougars’ class of 2020 features some of the most talented, highly recruited student-athletes in school history. As just evidenced, Gonzalez has blown up on prospect radars as one of the nation’s most sought-after defensive backs, and he’s just one of several college-bound stars lining up on the football field next season for the Cougars.
Teammate and senior Myles Price is among the area’s top skill-position players, capable of impacting all three phases of the game, and the rest of the country has taken notice with 21 offers for the 5-5A Division I MVP so far.
Senior receiver Keith Miller is already verbally committed to play at Colorado and senior defensive tackle Marcus Moore – the 5-5A Div. I Defensive Lineman of the Year – will have his pick of the litter with 23 scholarship offers to choose from.
The Cougars’ class of 2020 is chalked with star athletes elsewhere as well, from senior Jayda Coleman, verbally committed to Oklahoma softball, to senior Jewel Spear, one of the state’s top girls basketball prospects.
From sport to sport, The Colony is, to put it mildly, loaded in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.