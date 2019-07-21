July 10 marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, The Colony has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance: Jewel Spear vs. Denton Ryan girls basketball (Dec. 21)
The eventual District 8-5A MVP and one of the top scorers in the Metroplex at 24 points per game, Spear was at her best during a mid-December contest against the Lady Raiders, catching fire and scoring a career-high 40 points in an 84-59 victory.
Needing just over three quarters to reach that scoring total, Spear caught fire in the second and third quarters – at one point sinking 11 consecutive shots, including her first nine attempts following halftime. The sharpshooter was on fire from long range as well, shooting 54% on 3-pointers in her career-best showing.
“I just want to thank my coaches for what they drew up and for my teammates for looking for me and getting me the ball,” Spear said after the game. “It wasn’t just all me, they made the extra pass.
“If I was open, I was going to shoot, and then that last one … that was one of those heat checks.”
The performance was a microcosm of an otherwise dominant year for Spear, who had five games of at least 29 points scored in district play and four more of at least 25 points in the playoffs.
Best Coach: Colby Pastusek, girls basketball
At the forefront of 8-5A girls basketball’s all-district Coaching Staff of the Year, Pastusek guided the Lady Cougars to a district championship and a four-round playoff voyage that required The Colony’s head coach to push all the right buttons in crunch time.
In the bi-district round, the Lady Cougars overcame a four-point hole in the final minute of an eventual 57-53 win over Colleyville Heritage and then managed to erase a 12-point, third-quarter deficit in the area round against Crowley. Hanging on for another close win in the regional quarterfinals against state-ranked Mansfield Legacy, The Colony came within a hairline of unseating eventual state champion Amarillo in a 68-66 regional semifinal loss.
Winning their first three playoff games by a combined 12 points, the Lady Cougars’ duress under pressure was a reflection of their head coach during the postseason. With linchpins Jewel Spear and Tamia Jones back for the 2019-20 season, more could be in store for The Colony.
Biggest Upset: The Colony vs. Mansfield Timberview football
The Cougars turned in one of the better regular seasons in program history in 2018, posting a 9-1 record, defeating a perennial powerhouse in Frisco Lone Star, and capturing the District 5-5A Division I championship.
That success fell on deaf ears out in Mansfield, where a Timberview squad that finished fourth in 6-5A Div. I sent the top-seeded Cougars packing in just the bi-district round of the playoffs, 35-30.
The first-round matchup was hardly indicative of a meeting between first- and fourth-place opponents, as Timberview’s pass rush scuttled The Colony’s air attack and Wolves quarterback Stacy Sneed – seeing his first extensive time of the season behind center – pillaged the Cougars on the ground, mostly out of the wildcat formation, en route to a 343 rushing yards as a team.
The Colony dealt the first blow with an early 14-0 lead on a pair of touchdowns by Myles Price and Mikey Harrington, but fell prey to a 28-3 run by Sneed and the Wolves to halt the Cougars’ playoff run far earlier than expected.
