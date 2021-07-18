The 29th ESPY awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This year has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw the start of its athletic year delayed by one month.
Starting last week, The Colony’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized with nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its ninth edition of the Varsitys, the second part of a three-part series.
Best performance
Cougar football rolls past Reedy, forces playoff tie-breaker
Major playoff implications were on the line for the Cougars.
Needing to defeat Frisco Reedy by 17 points to force a playoff tiebreaker, The Colony did just that. The Cougars jumped out to an early 17-0 lead against the Lions in a Dec. 4, District 5-5A Division I game at Tommy Briggs Stadium and cruised to a 31-14 victory.
Jonathan Roberson threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Cougars. Shafiq Taylor led all receivers with 137 yards on four receptions.
With the win, the Cougars had a chance to make the playoffs as the fourth spot in the district but lost in a coin flip to Wakeland immediately following the game.
But given all of the adversity that the Cougars faced leading up to the game, it was an impressive performance by The Colony.
It was the first game for The Colony in three weeks after COVID-19 concerns within its program forced head coach Rudy Rangel to shut down in-person activities for two weeks. In addition, the Cougars had to scrap a game against Independence.
Best coach
Martin Dean, baseball
Things weren’t looking good for The Colony, as the Cougars had lost four of their last five games just before the start of District 10-5A play.
A team meeting quickly changed the fortunes of The Colony, in a positive manner.
The Cougars proceeded to go on a historic run, not only winning a district title for the first time, but also made their first-ever appearance in the regional quarterfinals. Behind Dean’s guidance, The Colony swept Lone Star in bi-district, handled Woodrow Wilson in area and took Wakeland to three games in the regional quarterfinals.
It was only the second time in program history that The Colony had advanced out of the first round of the playoffs, with the other occurrence coming in 2018 against Lone Star.
The Cougars had a total of nine selections onto the all-district team, including two superlative winners – Ryan Scott, who was named co-MVP along with Rock Hill’s Josh Livingston, and Devin Reyna, who garnered pitcher of the year.
Biggest upset
Girls soccer stymies No. 5 Wylie East
Tommy Ray has notched some big victories with The Colony girls soccer team since he took over as head coach in 2014, but as far as pulling an upset, a 3-1 victory for the Lady Cougars over Wylie East on March 8 ranks pretty high on his list.
The Colony pieced together a defensive clinic.
Coming into the game, the previously unbeaten Lady Raiders (17-1-1 overall, 9-1-1 District 10-5A), No. 5 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Soccer Coaches state poll, averaged a whopping 4.8 goals per game.
Wylie East converted a penalty kick in the first half to take a 1-0 lead.
The Colony was quick to respond.
Lesli Valdespino scored a goal on the ensuing to level the score at 1-1.
Olivia Howard, who is the school record holder for most number of career goals, scored twice in the second half to put the Lady Cougars ahead for good.
