The 28th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on June 21.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on March 12.
Though many of the spring sports were unable to complete their stories, The Colony showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, The Colony’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its eighth edition of The Varsitys, the first of a three-part series.
Best Game
The Colony vs. Byron Nelson football, Sept. 13
The Colony and Byron Nelson combined for nearly 1,200 yards of offense in a wild showdown Sept. 13, as the Cougars escaped with a 55-51 win.
The game-winner came from The Colony signal-caller Mikey Harrington to wideout Christian Gonzalez, who hauled in a 21-yard touchdown with one second left to give the Cougars the narrow win.
Harrington was close to perfect in the effort, completing 33 of his 38 passes for 460 yards and six touchdowns against zero interceptions.
Prolific pass-catcher Myles Price was, as usual, his favored target, hauling in four touchdowns on 11 catches for 172 yards. Gonzalez was nearly as impressive, tallying 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 10 catches.
While The Colony outgained Byron Nelson, 666-496, the outcome was in doubt for much of the contest. The Cougars trailed at halftime, 38-26, and didn't lead until a touchdown from Harrington to Gonzalez put them up, 48-45, early in the fourth.
Byron Nelson got a 20-yard run from Maxwell Modeste with just 40 seconds left to apparently stave off defeat before Harrington and Gonzalez found one another for the final-seconds score.
Breakthrough Athlete
Olivia Howard, girls soccer
Just a freshman, Howard had no trouble making her presence known at The Colony right away at the varsity level.
Howard scored 17 goals and added 12 assists on the year, helping lift the Lady Cougars to an official third-place finish in District 8-5A while clinching their third consecutive playoff berth before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. They only lost twice in all of league play, with those defeats coming to the top two teams in the final district standings – Lake Dallas and Little Elm.
Howard also was named the district’s newcomer of the year and a earned a spot on the first team, in addition to garnering the Star Local Media newcomer of the year.
The Colony allowed just 26 goals all season long – good for a plus-34 goal differential – and 13 in 11 district games. Of those 11 district games, six were shutouts – including three straight to cap the regular season.
“She is super competitive, and she always wants to be better,” said Tommy Ray, The Colony head girls soccer coach, earlier this year. “But some players want that but don’t want to be coached, but she was so coachable for me and really just listened to what I said, trusted me. She had the talent, and that’s what a lot of players don’t realize.”
Biggest Story
Jayda Coleman named Gatorade National Player of the Year
Coleman capped off a prep softball career for the record books – albeit it an abbreviated one due to the global pandemic – as she was not only named the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year, but also was the recipient of the Gatorade National Player of the Year award for the 2019-20 school year.
All the No. 1 recruit in SA's 2020 Top 100 Recruiting Ranking did in her final season in a Lady Cougar uniform was post a gaudy batting average of .771 to go along with 28 RBIs and 42 runs in just 19 games, positioning The Colony to what they hoped was its third appearance in the Class 5A state tournament over the last four years.
The 5-foot-10 southpaw went a perfect 12-0 in the circle with a 0.89 ERA along with 75 strikeouts in 55 innings, her first season as a pitcher in her high school career.
A three-time MaxPreps first team All-American, Coleman concluded her prep softball career with 279 hits, 261 runs scored, 209 stolen bases and a .702 batting average. Coleman broke the Dallas-area record for most runs in a career, but she needed just four more runs to break the state record and eight more runs to break the national record.
Coleman helped to lead The Colony to its first state title in program history in softball as a freshman in 2017 and the Lady Cougars were a state semifinalist in 2019.
The next chapter of Coleman’s softball career will continue in Norman, Okla., where she will play for four-time national champion Oklahoma, a school that she committed to while in the eighth grade.
