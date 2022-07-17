The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
During the 2021-22 school year, The Colony showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. This month, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance
Wesley rushes for 343 yards, six TDs in win over Frisco Heritage
Kamden Wesley has been a standout running back for The Colony ever since he was a freshman. Despite missing multiple games to injury in his first three years in a Cougar uniform, he is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. He had rushed for at least 100 yards in a game four different times and tallied four touchdowns in a game his freshman year against Frisco Heritage.
There must be something about playing Heritage that brings out the best in Wesley.
Coming into last year’s contest between the two schools, he missed the Cougars’ previous game against Denton Ryan because of an undisclosed injury. He more than made up for his brief absence, rushing for 343 yards with six touchdowns on 23 carries. Wesley averaged 14.9 yards per tote, including a long of 90 yards, in the Oct. 15, 2021 game.
In a game in which the two teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of offense, The Colony totaled 509 rushing yards in a 50-36 victory over the Titans. That offensive output took place eight days after the Cougars were held in check by a stout Denton Ryan defense in a 42-3 loss.
The win would be the second in a span of three weeks for the Cougars, who overcame a 1-3 start to contend for the final playoff berth from District 5-5A Div. I leading up to the final week of the regular season.
Best Coach
Tony Doran, cross country
Although he has since left The Colony to become the head cross country coach at Keller Timber Creek, Tony Doran helped the Cougars continue their history of success in cross country and track and field.
It was his final season in charge of the Cougars that proved to be one of his most enjoyable. The motto for The Colony was “Small in numbers, big in effort.” Only 20 runners competed in cross country for the Cougars – both boys and girls – but pushed each other every day in practice. That competitive fire paid off at the Region I-6A meet, where The Colony boys logged a fourth-place finish to qualify its team for the state meet for the first time since 2015.
The Cougars were paced by a fourth-place finish from Devon Judelson and a 16th-place run from Dylan Judelson. Devon Judelson again turned in the top time for The Colony at the Class 5A state meet, as he took 17th overall in 15:51.5.
It’s not just in cross country where Doran has served as a great mentor to the Cougars. He also led the track and field program. In March 2021, Doran was on site in Southlake Carroll when The Colony alum Wesley Gibbs ran to a new school record in the boys 800-meter dash.
Biggest upset
Boys basketball vs. Lovejoy, Feb. 11
The Colony entered the final week of the regular season sitting in good position in the playoff race.
At the same time, the Cougars were not officially in and they did not want to leave their fate in anybody else’s hands.
The Colony secured its playoff berth in dramatic fashion, edging 10-5A champion Lovejoy for a 45-44 overtime road victory to secure its spot in the postseason.
After a back-and-forth four quarters, the overtime period was no different, with the teams trading punches.
Both teams had their chances in the extra frame, but it was the Leopards who were holding on to a two-point lead late when The Colony came through in the clutch, as Jahyden Davis knocked down a 3-pointer with six seconds left and that proved to be the difference in the one-point win.
