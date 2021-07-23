The 29th ESPY awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This year has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw the start of its athletic year delayed by one month.
Starting three weeks ago, The Colony’s top athletes, teams and games have been recognized with nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its ninth edition of The Varsitys, the final part of a three-part series.
Best Team
Baseball
There was a time when things weren’t going so well for The Colony baseball team.
The Cougars lost four of five during a stretch of play leading up to the start of the District 10-5A portion of their schedule. But The Colony proceeded to dig out of that slump and turn its season around in a big way – the start of what would be a historic season for the Cougars.
On their way to making an appearance in the regional quarterfinals for the first time in program history, the senior-laden Cougars set multiple records along the way – the most number of wins in a season (25), the first district title and the first time advancing past the area round in the playoffs.
Led by its dynamic one-two punch on the mound in alums Devin Reyna and Ryan Scott, The Colony held Frisco Lone Star, Woodrow Wilson and Frisco Wakeland to just 10 runs in seven playoff games.
Scott hit a three-run home run against Lone Star in the series clincher against Lone Star and pitched a complete-game shutout in the Cougars’ 2-0 Game 1 win over Wakeland. Senior first baseman Cade Irwin and senior catcher Christian Matthews combined for nine hits in the Cougars’ two-game sweep of Wilson in the area round.
Other seniors for The Colony baseball team are Andrew Lovato, Chris Hartley, Dante Robinson, Kyle Taylor and Will Warren.
Best Male Athlete
Ryan Scott, Baseball
Whether it was pitching, hitting or defense, Scott was a great all-around player for a senior-laden Cougar squad that enjoyed a historic season on the baseball field.
Named the co-MVP of 10-5A – an award that Scott shared with Rock Hill’s Josh Livingston – as well as the MVP of the Star Local Media all-area baseball team, Scott brought a strong right arm to the Cougars’ pitching staff. He went 4-0 with a stingy 0.96 ERA, allowing a total of 16 runs (seven earned) in 51 innings pitched with 69 strikeouts.
Offensively, Scott hit .364 this season with eight home runs, three triples, 11 doubles, 36 RBI and 45 runs. Defensively, the Cougars’ starting center fielder didn’t commit an error all season.
Scott, a Dallas Baptist signee, raised his game to another level in the playoffs.
In a bi-district playoff series against Lone Star, he pitched a complete game in Game 1 and hit a three-run home run in Game 2. Scott was nearly untouchable in the playoffs, allowing a total of three runs (two earned) with 30 strikeouts in three complete-game performances – all wins.
Best Female Athlete
Elizabeth Grabiec, Wrestling
It’s not often when a wrestler finishes a season as an undefeated state champion.
But that’s exactly the path that Grabiec took to capturing her first state title – finishing her senior season at The Colony with a record of 27-0 and a first-place finish in the 165-pound division in the Class 5A girls state wrestling tournament.
An attempt at a perfect season was nearly halted in the state semifinals. College Station’s Alex Guerra had a 5-1 lead and came within inches of earning a pin. However, Grabiec fought back, rallying to defeat Guerra, 8-7, in double overtime.
In a battle of unbeatens, Grabiec pinned Comal Canyon’s Jillian Wold in the first-place match. Grabiec said winning a state title was the “No. 1, top moment of my life.”
Grabiec, like every other high school wrestler in Texas, had the season abbreviated to about two months in order to put in place any COVID-19 precautions that were recommended by the UIL. But for Grabiec, it was the best two months of her high school career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.