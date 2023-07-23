The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Little Elm and The Colony has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best performance
Little Elm’s Vesper repeats as 5-6A boys golf champion
Little Elm alum Jackson Vesper is the only regional qualifier in boys golf since the program first began in 2010, having won the District 5-6A championship both his junior and senior seasons – each time, it required at least one playoff hole.
This season, the district title came down to a two-hole playoff. And just like in 2022, Vesper emerged victorious as he outlasted Prosper’s Austin Randall and Rock Hill’s Collin Alstrin. He shot 3-under, 141.
“It felt amazing, especially after winning in a playoff,” he said. “I won in a playoff last year, too. This year, it was a two-hole playoff. I won with a bogey, which usually doesn't happen in a playoff. It felt great. I played way better than I did last year. The conditions were great outside. Last year, the conditions weren't great outside at all. There were 20 mph winds. It was 30-40 degrees. This year, it was perfect.”
In 2022, Vesper won three tournaments, including the district title, as well as at another tournament at Oakmont Country Club in Corinth, where he carded an 18-hole score of 64.
Vesper will continue his golf career at Binghamton University.
Honorable mention goes to The Colony rising senior Wesley Peck.
Peck tossed a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lift the Cougar baseball team to an 8-0 district win against Creekview on March 14.
Best coach
Chanice Smith, The Colony girls basketball
When Smith was hired as the head coach of The Colony girls basketball team last year, she became the team’s third head coach in as many seasons.
Despite that turnover, Smith said it was a "no-brainer" to accept the position. Smith led Corpus Christi Miller to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022, but the 2010 Mansfield Timberview alum was ready to move back to the Dallas area. And it helped Smith that she knew of former Lady Cougars head volleyball coach Rachel Buckley, both of whom worked at Hebron before Buckley coached for The Colony from 2020-22.
Smith was faced with the task of turning around a Lady Cougar program that had a record of 16-30 in the two seasons prior to her arrival and no playoff appearances – the same team that won at least 20 games in each of the four previous seasons with two future Division I players in Jewel Spear (Tennessee) and Tamia Jones (SMU).
Although The Colony returned its entire team from the 2021-22 season, Smith knew that she had to establish the identity of what she wanted the program to be. For Smith, it was about playing defense and building relationships with her coaching staff and players.
It took a while for the Lady Cougars to find success. The Colony started 3-6 but it was at the Toast of the Coast Tournament in Rockport at the beginning of December that initiated a huge turnaround for the Lady Cougars. They won that tournament, part of an 11-game win streak for The Colony.
It was the start of big things to come for The Colony. The Lady Cougars won the 9-5A title followed by a pair of playoff victories to finish with a 27-10 record. Smith was named the 9-5A coach of the year.
Biggest upset
The Colony softball forces Game 3 vs. Frisco Heritage
Coming into the postseason, the Frisco Heritage softball team had lost just one game all season and given up two runs or less in 25 games with 17 wins via shutout.
Of course, the Lady Coyotes had received superb pitching all season from Dartmouth signee Jensin Hall, who had a 0.27 ERA during the regular season. Hall held the Lady Cougars to one run in a 2-1 victory in Game 1 of a Class 5A bi-district playoff series.
However, The Colony made the necessary adjustments between games one and two. All season, the Lady Cougars had a potent offense that scored at least seven runs in 20 games. Longtime The Colony head coach Deanna Coleman had her team firing on all cylinders.
Alum Sydney Young plated the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning on a bases-loaded walk and The Colony held on for a 6-5 win to not only force Game 3, but hand Heritage just its second loss of the season following a 27-1 start.
In what was a back-and-forth affair, the Lady Coyotes took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double by Allie Lazar. Young knotted the score at 5-5 following a bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth of the April 28 contest.
Good plate discipline was a big reason why The Colony won as the Lady Cougars drew seven walks in the one-run victory. Young walked twice and drove in two runs with one hit.
