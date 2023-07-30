Little Elm girls basketball

Junior Raniyah Hunt and the Little Elm girls basketball team won its first district title in 21 years with a 69-56 road win over Allen on Feb. 7.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.

It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.


Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments