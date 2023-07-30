The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Little Elm and The Colony have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best male athlete
Brandon White, The Colony boys cross country
White finished his prep career as a two-time state qualifier. In 2021, he helped lead the Cougars to their first team state berth in 2015 and an eighth-place finish overall. White completed the race in 17:07.09. During his senior season in 2022, White clocked a time of 16:50.1.
White’s high school career has been one of steady improvement.
Prior to this past season, White hadn’t completed a race in less than 17 minutes. Fast-forward to his senior season, he clocked a sub 17-minute time at four meets, which includes a personal-best 16:29.7 at the Plano ISD Invitational on Aug. 13.
White’s highest individual finish came at the UTA Region II Preview Meet on Sept. 10, when he ran to third overall in a time of 16:51 at Lynn Creek Park. One month later, White returned to Grand Prairie, this time for the Region II-5A meet, where he booked a return trip to state after placing 15th in a time of 18:20.42.
“I stayed consistent with my training,” White said. “When coach (Christopher) Lowry came in, I was doing the training that he put in for us, which helped out a lot. I just tried to put in as many miles as I could.”
Best female athlete
Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm girls basketball
One of the most talented girls basketball players to have ever come through Little Elm, Kimpson finished her decorated high school by being named the most valuable player of District 5-6A for the second consecutive season.
It was the fourth consecutive season that Kimpson earned a district superlative. She was named newcomer of the year as a freshman, offensive player of the year her sophomore season before earning back-to-back 5-6A MVP awards her junior and senior seasons.
Over her final three seasons donning a Lady Lobos uniform, Kimpson averaged 21.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists per game.
Whether it was a drive to the basket, a made 3-pointer, rebound or steal, Kimpson was a play-maker on both ends of the court for the Lady Lobos. The UNLV freshman again led Little Elm in scoring at 19.5 points per game, in addition to 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists. Kimpson made at least 20 points in 17 games, including a season-high 35 points in a 60-51 loss to Denton Braswell on Jan. 10.
But that one loss was only a minor setback for Little Elm, which went 17-1 from Dec. 29-Feb. 24 as the Lady Lobos won the district title and advanced to their first regional final.
Best team
Little Elm girls basketball
After Little Elm went 10-1 over the final month of the 2021-22 season to reach the playoffs after missing the postseason altogether the previous season, the Lady Lobos were happy with their performance. But after losing to Plano in a bi-district playoff game, the players felt they wanted more.
Little Elm used that playoff loss as motivation heading into the 2022-23 season.
With eight players with previous varsity experience returning, the Lady Lobos rode their collective talent and key strategy by second-year head coach Ken Tutt and his staff to the best season in program history.
On Feb. 7, Little Elm won its first district title in 21 years. Sisters Amarachi and Shiloh Kimpson combined for 46 points to lead the Lady Lobos to a 69-56 road win over Allen.
That victory was the eighth in a row for Little Elm as, for the second consecutive season, the Lady Lobos came into the playoffs riding momentum. And it was momentum that Little Elm didn’t relinquish. In the opening round against Plano East, Little Elm overcame foul trouble to earn a 50-44 win. Four days later, the Lady Lobos started fast and never looked back in an 84-40 rout of Lake Highlands in the area round.
History was made by Little Elm the following week.
In a game between district champions, Little Elm used a 3-point barrage during the fourth quarter to overcome an eight-point deficit in a 65-52 win against Hebron in the regional quarterfinals as the Lady Lobos advanced to the regional tournament for the first time.
Little Elm’s historic run continued after the Lady Lobos outlasted Keller, 60-56, in the regional semifinals. Less than 24 hours later, Tutt’s Lady Lobos gave Coppell all it could handle in the regional final, but Little Elm’s quest for its first state tournament berth came up just short in a 51-47 loss.
With seven players with varsity experience returning for the 2023-24 season, expect Little Elm to be in the mix for a berth in the Class 6A state tournament.
