MCKINNEY – All the Marcus girls soccer team talked about was how this season was going to be different.
The Lady Marauders played in their third straight Region I-6A final on Saturday morning, and it was their hope that they would get over the proverbial hump after losing 3-0 to Flower Mound in 2021 and 2-0 to Southlake Carroll in 2022.
The third time proved to be the charm.
Carroll kicked the ball into its own net in the 41st minute after heavy pressure applied by Marcus freshman Madi Patterson for an own goal. The Lady Marauders then withstood a big push by the Lady Dragons to earn a 1-0 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium and qualify for the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2018.
“Two years in a row, this has been taken from us,” said Erin Hebert, Marcus head coach. “These seniors were sophomores when that happened. Playoffs got taken away from them their freshman year because of COVID. All they’ve known is heartbreak in round five. That was the fuel that motivated us to come out and play our absolute best game today.”
Patterson was a force around the net in both games played by Marcus in the regional tournament. She scored in double overtime of Friday’s 1-0 regional-semifinal win against Byron Nelson. On Saturday, her speed gave Carroll’s back line fits.
But it wasn’t just Patterson that running circles around the Lady Dragons. Lady Marauder senior defender Caroline Castans joined a rush up the field in the first half and she had daylight to shoot from the left side. The best scoring chance for Marcus up to that point came off the foot of senior forward Bella Campos, who slid in the middle of the field and kicked the ball off the right post in the 37th minute.
All of this offensive pressure came as the result of Marcus’ ability to limit possession for Carroll. The Lady Dragons dominated time of possession in a 3-1 win over McKinney Boyd in a regional semifinal Friday. But Marcus won first ball after first ball and second ball after second ball for an opportunity to keep the ball out of the feet of a potent Lady Dragon offensive attack.
“You’ve got to give it to those girls,” Hebert said. “Our defensive line, our goalkeepers, they fought until the end. We felt that we had the momentum going into the second half. We talked about just getting a couple of more opportunities on goal.
“We talked about keeping their focus and staying pumped because we knew that Southlake would come out ready to play. Being down 1-0 yesterday at the half, against Boyd, they remained composed and scored three goals. We knew that it wasn’t going to be over until it was over. You’ve got to give credit to my defense.”
Marcus took a 1-0 lead less than a minute into the second half. Patterson dribbled up the ball up the right side of the field and fired a shot. Carroll attempted to clear the ball out of the box. But, the Lady Dragons kicked the ball into their own net for an own goal.
“Right as I kicked it, I saw it went through the goalie’s legs,” Patterson said. “I thought they were going to kick it out, but right as they kicked it in, I got really excited. My speed, I don’t know how I got it. I don’t really train for it. It’s really easy to fly past defenders and shoot it. I’m glad that I have it.”
But Carroll (29-1), which hadn’t lost a game since Jan. 2022, answered with a big flurry over a two-minute span not long after Marcus (24-1-1) took the lead.
Although the Lady Dragons were playing without star sophomore forwards Kennedy Fuller and Zoe Matthews, who were playing for the U.S. under-16 national team in Italy last week, were a shot away from tying the game. Carroll forced Marcus junior keeper Bry Russell out of her net during that span of time, but thankfully, a Lady Marauder defender was on the back line to kick out the ball. Russell made a save with her hands on freshman Kamdyn Fuller moments later to keep Marcus’ shutout intact.
“I’m not going to lie, I was scared for a bit,” Russell said. “I knew that our defenders were going to pull through and we did what we needed to do to keep it out.”
Marcus will play in one of two state semifinals at 9:30 a.m. next Friday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
“It’s crazy because people had been telling us from the beginning that they didn’t know if we could get to state,” Patterson said. “We clearly showed it on the field.”
