Tommy Thomas was in his office when he received a text message.
Included in that text message was a screenshot in which his name appeared as one of the top 100 high school basketball coaches to have ever roamed the sidelines in a gymnasium in Texas – all part of a five-week celebration called “100 Years, 100 Coaches” by the University Interscholastic League to recognize their contributions to the sport.
Thomas, who served as The Colony head boys basketball coach for 17 years, said he took a moment to reflect on his coaching career and all of the coaches, players and members of the community that believed in him and were so supportive of him during his tenure.
"When I saw it, I thought it just said coaches that were 100 years old," he said. "I was a little miffed because I'm just 63. But, it was just humbling and just honored in that conversation. It sounds cliche, but I truly am.
“All of those guys are my friends. I love those guys, many of whom that I looked up to. To be on that list, whether it's the last one put on there or not, it was still a very, very wonderful thing for me to be considered with those other guys."
Thomas posted a 387-195 career record at The Colony and led the Cougars to 10 playoff appearances including a trip to the state tournament in 2001 and guided The Colony to 15 consecutive winning seasons.
“I’m just so blessed to have been able to coach at The Colony,” Thomas said. “There have been so many people there who helped me out, made my job easier, who made it great to work here.”
Thomas and Cleve Ryan, now the Cougars’ current head coach and an assistant on that 2001 team, have guided the program to high levels of success during their tenures in the one-school town. During their tutelage of over 30-plus combined years, The Colony has multiple state tournament runs and more than 19 playoff appearances as the program has become a consistent postseason force year in and year out.
"He'll say it, too," Ryan said. "There are so many great coaches in Texas, so many great ones that we've coached against over the years. There's just lots of great guys that might not be on the list, but for him, it's well-deserved, and he was just a mentor to so many people. He lifts so many people up, from players to coaches to teachers. It's not just about basketball. There are so many people that he impacted when he was head coach here.”
Following his departure at The Colony, has spent the last 17 years working for McClaren Partners LLC, a law firm located in Houston – 10 years representing clients such as Williams, Wright, Rick Marjerus and Bill Self, and has served the last seven as director of business development for 44 Farms, located in Cameron, Texas.
"Every day I get to wear jeans and boots to work,” he said. “I like it better than suits, but not better than gym shorts and T-shirts."
