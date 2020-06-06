Although the coronavirus pandemic cut short a very realistic attempt at a third appearance in the past four years in the Class 5A state softball tournament for The Colony, recent Lady Cougar graduates Jayda Coleman, Jodee Duncan and Jacee Hamlin have been given one more opportunity to finish their prep careers.
All three players were recently selected to compete in the DFW FastPitch All-Star Game, set for June 16 at Warren Sports Complex in Frisco. The event will start at 5 p.m. with a home run derby. The participants will then be divided into six teams with the first of three games starting at 7:20 p.m., allowing for adequate social distancing. There will be a 20-minute break between games. Fans are welcome to attend.
The accolades didn’t stop there for Coleman. The Oklahoma signee, who was recently named the Gatorade Texas Softball Player of the Year, is one of 40 of the nation’s top graduating seniors who have been selected to participate in the Fifth Annual Premier Girls FastPitch High School All-American Game. Coleman will represent the East squad in the Aug. 1 contest, set for 6:30 p.m. in Irvine, Calif. ESPNU will broadcast the game.
Hamlin, a utility player, is bound for Lubbock this fall after she sent her National Letter of Intent to Texas Tech during the early signing period in November 2019.
The Colony caught fire before its season was cancelled. The Lady Cougars strung together 13 consecutive games without a loss – which included a 6-6 tie with Waxahachie— to finish the season with a record of 15-3-1. This year’s senior class posted an overall record of 111-21-2 over the last four years, highlighted by the program’s first state championship in softball in 2017.
