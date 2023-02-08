Tony Arbogast

Flower Mound’s Tony Arbogast was presented with a trophy for being named the Texas High School Coaches Association girls water polo coach of the year at Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center on Wednesday morning.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center has been the site of some memorable moments for Flower Mound head girls water polo/swim coach Tony Arbogast this week.  

On Tuesday, Flower Mound recorded a sweep of the team titles at the Region II-6A Swimming and Diving Championships. The Jaguars will have representation at the state meet in at least 11 swimming events, including five relays. The program totaled seven regional championships on Tuesday, including wins in the girls' 200-yard medley (1:45.54) and 400 freestyle (3:31.80) relays, as well as the boys' 200 medley (1:33.20) and 400 freestyle (3:06.22) relays.

