Flower Mound’s Tony Arbogast was presented with a trophy for being named the Texas High School Coaches Association girls water polo coach of the year at Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center on Wednesday morning.
Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center has been the site of some memorable moments for Flower Mound head girls water polo/swim coach Tony Arbogast this week.
On Tuesday, Flower Mound recorded a sweep of the team titles at the Region II-6A Swimming and Diving Championships. The Jaguars will have representation at the state meet in at least 11 swimming events, including five relays. The program totaled seven regional championships on Tuesday, including wins in the girls' 200-yard medley (1:45.54) and 400 freestyle (3:31.80) relays, as well as the boys' 200 medley (1:33.20) and 400 freestyle (3:06.22) relays.
On Wednesday morning, Arbogast was back at the Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center for a much different reason. Arbogast was told that he would be presented with a certificate by the Texas High School Coaches Association for being named the Region I-6A girls coach of the year. He was one of six coaches from across the state to win regional coach of the year award.
Turns out, Arbogast was on the receiving end of a much bigger award. The fourth-year Flower Mound head coach was recognized for being named the THSCA girls water polo coach of the year.
"It's amazing,” Arbogast said. “I'm in complete shock. I'm honored to win it. But as I told the kids, as coaches, we don't win awards without them. I have them to thank as well."
The THSCA is in its 92nd year as an organization but this is the first year that a coach of the year award has been handed out. Executive director Joe Martin said the organization launched a new initiative this year to recognize high school coaches across the state. Arbogast is the first coach to be presented with the award.
Arbogast is in his fourth season at Flower Mound. He guided the Lady Jaguars to TISCA back-to-back state titles in water polo in 2020 and 2021, and in 2022, Flower Mound was a Region I-6A finalist in the first season that water polo operated as a sanctioned sport by the UIL.
"We had a great season, especially for the first UIL season,” he said. “We made it all the way to the region finals game. It might not have ended the way that we had wanted, but I couldn't be more proud of how the season went."
Arbogast said he was not surprised by the success of water polo in its first season as a UIL sport and he expects it to continue to grow.
"It shows the excitement around the sport and the potential growth that's out there,” he said. “If you saw the people that came to our games and the staff and teachers that came to our games, they would say it's awesome."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.