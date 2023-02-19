Plano East

Plano East junior Jordan Mizell helped lead the Panthers to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

The fields of 128 have been set, and another round of playoff boys basketball gets underway this week.

The hoops postseason comes with plenty of fanfare and that was amplified that much more last year when McKinney made its run to the state tournament — the first time a Collin County boys basketball team had done so since Plano West's Class 6A championship run in 2015.

