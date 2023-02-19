The fields of 128 have been set, and another round of playoff boys basketball gets underway this week.
The hoops postseason comes with plenty of fanfare and that was amplified that much more last year when McKinney made its run to the state tournament — the first time a Collin County boys basketball team had done so since Plano West's Class 6A championship run in 2015.
Whether there's another team locally ready to conjure a similar run remains to be seen, and with the playoffs set to tip off on Monday, here's a look around the hardwood at some things to keep an eye on.
Region of Doom redux
Region I-6A was nothing short of a murderer's row last season, pitting teams ranked in the state's top 10 against each other as early as the second round of the playoffs. One year later, not much has changed.
Region I remains a gauntlet for the upcoming postseason, boasting six of the state's top 11 teams, per the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings.
Locally, that mix includes Allen, Plano and Plano East — all of whom are ranked right next to one another Nos. 9-11, respectively.
The Eagles wrapped up the District 5-6A championship well before Tuesday's regular-season finale, outpacing a parity-riddled conference with a 13-1 record following their 56-41 victory over Denton Braswell. Allen's dominance in January, during which it went 9-0 with an average margin of victory of 16.8 points per game, has cooled a bit recently with a 59-55 loss to Prosper and a 56-52 win over Rock Hill, but the Eagles' depth and scoring versatility remain potent heading into the postseason.
Allen opens its postseason against a Hebron team that it bested on Nov. 29, 55-48, but the Hawks will have North Texas commit and leading scorer Alex Cotton in the lineup this time around. The Eagles and Hawks tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wylie.
Plano and East, meanwhile, battled to a first-place tie in 6-6A at 12-2 with the Wildcats holding the tiebreaker edge thanks to a pair of head-to-head victories over the Panthers. A mere three points decided the two meetings between the city rivals — a 60-59 overtime affair and a 52-50 thriller won on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by junior Justin Buenaventura.
It's an impressive feat for a Plano team tasked with following up last season's historic group that went unbeaten in the regular season. Despite graduating its entire backcourt and a wealth of interior depth, the Wildcats captured consecutive district titles for the first time in 20 years. Plano figures to be challenged in its bi-district matchup, set for 7:30 p.m. Monday at Hebron against a Denton Guyer team chalked in backcourt talent, led by four-star guard Jeremiah Green.
East, meanwhile, remains on the ascent. The Panthers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, earning their first postseason berth under head coach Matt Wester after amassing a 30-4 record with their only setbacks coming to teams currently ranked in the state's top 10. According to the team's Twitter page, that win total is tied for the second most in program history.
It'll be valuable experience for an East team whose best days may very well be ahead — all but two players on its roster are either juniors or sophomores. The Panthers get things started at 7 p.m. Monday from Allen against McKinney Boyd.
Whereas an outside possibility loomed that Plano and East could flip-flop their placement in the standings following Tuesday's games, the road to the Region I-6A tournament is actually pretty similar for the two Plano ISD squads.
Should the Wildcats and Panthers pass their first-round tests, there's a strong chance the two would draw a top-10 state-ranked opponent in the area round — if form holds, Plano would take on No. 6-ranked Highland Park and East would get a second crack at No. 1-ranked Lake Highlands.
If Allen can avoid a bi-district scare, it could potentially rematch Richardson in the area round, seeking its first advancement to the regional quarterfinals since the program's state championship run in 2018.
MISD makes history
Chalk the 2022-23 season up as one for the record books in McKinney ISD boys basketball, with each of the school district's three programs qualifying for the playoffs in the same year for the first time ever.
McKinney and McKinney Boyd survived one of the area's tightest playoff races by clinching spots on the penultimate night of the 5-6A schedule, and McKinney North assured itself a 14th consecutive playoff appearance after finishing tied for third place in 13-5A.
Boyd is headed to the postseason for just the second time in program history, doing so under first-year head coach Kyle Lintelman. The Broncos endured their share of peaks and valleys during district play but have rounded into form at the right time, winning four of their past six games with a pivotal pair of wins over Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell locking up a playoff spot last week.
Senior Dre McKnight has been the catalyst for Boyd's resurgence and that was again the case in averaging 25 points in victories over the Wildcats and Bengals.
McKinney, meanwhile, replaced its entire starting lineup from last season's state championship game qualifier and, much like the Broncos, has come of strong late. Led by junior Malek Archie, who has scored at least 24 points in five straight games, McKinney clinched a playoff spot after winning three straight, including a hard-fought 57-56 overtime victory over Little Elm on Feb. 10.
North head coach Darryll Craft had to replace the bulk of his starting lineup as well, and the Bulldogs have found their footing as the season has progressed. The Bulldogs entered the week having won four of their past five games, including a 52-43 victory over Melissa on Feb. 7 that loomed large for tiebreaker purposes as those two teams wound up gridlocked at 6-6 in third place in the district alongside Greenville.
Although that assures North won't have to lock horns with a first-place team in the bi-district round, the competition in 14-5A is a cut above most districts in the area with three teams ranked in the state's top 12. The Bulldogs will take on No. 8-ranked Forney to open the postseason, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Naaman Forest, in a rematch from a competitive non-district tilt on Dec. 16 won by the Jackrabbits, 49-46.
Boyd, meanwhile, will experience a bit of deja vu in its return to the playoffs in rematching a resurgent Plano East squad in the bi-district round. The Broncos hung tough with the No. 11-ranked Panthers back on Dec. 6, falling 70-62. That game will take place at either 7 p.m. Monday at Allen.
McKinney had to wait a bit longer to find out its first-round opponent, drawing the winner of Friday's seeding game between Lewisville and Hebron. The Farmers got the better of that exchange, 51-48, on a game-winning 3-pointer by junior Rakai Crawford and will square off against the Lions at 7 p.m. Tuesday from Hebron as a result.
McKinney will technically enter the postseason as the defending 6A state champions in lieu of the UIL's decision to strip Duncanville of the 2022 championship.
Lovejoy's path
The Lovejoy boys captured a district championship for the third straight year, continuing one of the most productive stretches in program history. Over the past three seasons, the Leopards are 37-4 in district play, including an 11-1 run through 13-5A this year.
Lovejoy managed to parlay its regular-season dominance into an appearance in the regional quarterfinals last season, which matched the second-longest playoff run in program history.
Matching or even exceeding that finish will require the Leopards to navigate a different path for the postseason, and not necessarily an easier one. Region II-5A is the deepest of the four 5A regions, bolstered by seven teams ranked in the state's top 15, including three from Lovejoy's neighboring district in 14-5A with No. 6 Lancaster, No. 8 Forney and No. 12 Red Oak.
Although the Leopards avoid a bi-district matchup against any of 14-5A's Big Three, their first-round opponent, Crandall, will be battle-tested, if nothing else. The Leopards take the floor at 7 p.m. Monday from Rockwall-Heath.
Should Lovejoy manage a return to the third round, a potential matchup against perennial powerhouse Lancaster could be in the cards. The Tigers have advanced past the regional quarterfinals in four of the past five years.
The region also includes 2022 state semifinalist and top-ranked Kimball, undefeated Mount Pleasant at No. 5,No 14 South Oak Cliff and No. 15 Frisco Liberty.
Can Celina spring an upset?
After having an eight-year playoff streak snapped last season, Celina bounced back to finish in a third-place tie in 11-4A at 5-5 following Tuesday's48-39 win over Carrollton Ranchview. The Bobcats had their hands full in a district headlined by No. 13-ranked Aubrey and No. 14 Anna but handled business elsewhere, including a 61-46 victory against Van Alstyne on Jan. 24.
That outcome loomed large with Celina and Van Alstyne splitting their head-to-head series en route to a third-place tie. The Bobcats and Panthers opted to break that tie with a seeding game scheduled for Friday, and for good reason considering the No. 4 seed in the district would take on two-time defending 4A state champion and No. 1-ranked Faith Family in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The winner of the seeding game, meanwhile, draws Summit International Prep. A charter school out of Arlington, Summit has qualified for the playoffs each of the past four seasons but is still in search of its first postseason win.
Van Alstyne rallied in the fourth quarter to overtake the Bobcats, 47-45, to deal Celina the No. 4 seed heading into the playoffs.
Celina has already been on the receiving end of Faith Family's barrage in the opening round of its 2021 postseason in a 90-55 loss. This season, the Eagles have compiled a 25-3 record with eight district wins by an average of 58.6 points. The Oak Cliff powerhouse's three losses have all come to out-of-state teams.
But Tuesday's win over Ranchview was a step in the right direction for the Bobcats, as head coach Landon DeMasters lauded his team's efforts from the free-throw line and with ball security as the game progressed.
With the reigning champs on deck in Round One, set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Creekview, Celina will need near-perfection in those areas and then some.
