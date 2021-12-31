The Colony boys basketball team lost their last two games in the Tommy Thomas Cougar Classic, losing 48-42 to Southlake Carroll and 58-48 to Frisco High, both on Thursday.
The Colony got off to a great start against Carroll, jumping out to a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Dragons outscored the Cougars 41-29 over the game's final three quarters.
Jaidyn Cotto kept The Colony in the game offensively, finishing with a team-high 17 points.
It was the second straight game that the Cougars led in the first quarter. The Colony held a 10-6 advantage over Frisco, but the Raccoons came alive in the second quarter and outscored the Cougars 52-38 over the game's final three quarters.
Cotto poured in 19 points, followed by 14 from senior Grayson Ryan.
The Colony resumes District 10-5A play Tuesday, Jan. 4 against Princeton.
