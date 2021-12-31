Grayson Ryan The Colony

The Colony senior Grayson Ryan scored in double figures in Thursday's loss to Frisco.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

The Colony boys basketball team lost their last two games in the Tommy Thomas Cougar Classic, losing 48-42 to Southlake Carroll and 58-48 to Frisco High, both on Thursday.

The Colony got off to a great start against Carroll, jumping out to a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Dragons outscored the Cougars 41-29 over the game's final three quarters.

Jaidyn Cotto kept The Colony in the game offensively, finishing with a team-high 17 points. 

It was the second straight game that the Cougars led in the first quarter. The Colony held a 10-6 advantage over Frisco, but the Raccoons came alive in the second quarter and outscored the Cougars 52-38 over the game's final three quarters.

Cotto poured in 19 points, followed by 14 from senior Grayson Ryan.

The Colony resumes District 10-5A play Tuesday, Jan. 4 against Princeton. 

