There were a lot of unknowns when Rachel Buckley was hired as The Colony head volleyball coach in April 2020.
Not only did the Lady Cougars hire a head coach for the first time since 1991 following the retirement of longtime bench boss Terri Harrod, Buckley wasn’t sure when she was going to conduct her first practice with her new team.
The University Interscholastic League gave teams permission to resume in-person workouts in June. And while it gave Buckley the opportunity to finally meet her team in person, it took a little time to build that player-coach relationship.
Fast-forward to this year and the Lady Cougars have that comfort level with Buckley.
“One hundred eighty-degree difference,” she said. “That is something that I realized throughout the school year is that more and more every month, through gym season and offseason, the girls are starting to trust me a little bit more, and that is natural when you have a new adult who is coming in and you have to do some new things.
“The girls that are here are committed and have bought in completely. It’s just been a huge difference from where we started relationship-wise.”
Year 2 of the Buckley era gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Lakeview Centennial in Tommy Thomas Gymnasium. All but a couple of players from last season’s team that finished with a 6-14 record are returning for The Colony – a team that didn’t have any seniors and had to fill the shoes that were left by Stephen F. Austin signee and middle blocker Ashley Procious as well as Oklahoma softball signee Jayda Coleman.
Youth movement and all, the Lady Cougars battled for a playoff spot until being overtaken in the final couple of weeks of the season by Rock Hill and Wylie East. Going through those setbacks should have The Colony better prepared for District 10-5A play – a district that includes Class 5A state champion Lovejoy and a McKinney North team that made its first-ever regional final appearance last season.
“They took away that every game matters, that every set matters, that every point matters,” Buckley said. “It stings when they think about last year and just how close we really were.”
Despite missing the postseason, The Colony realized that its future was bright.
Setter Sophia Smith, an incoming junior, was named the 10-5A newcomer of the year after she tallied 291 assists, 116 digs and 23 kills. Libero Kacie Rangel, a 10-5A first team honoree last year as a sophomore, finished with 218 digs, 37 assists and 18 service aces. Senior hitters Lily Quinones and Natalie Hawkins combined for 142 kills, 47 blocks and 20 aces. Buckley praised Hawkins’ leadership.
One adjustment that Buckley has made this offseason in an attempt to open up the middle of The Colony’s offense was moving Hawkins from middle blocker to outside hitter.
“Lily has figured out timing for her quick sets,” Buckley said. “Natalie's arm swing has gotten better. Both of the girls have taken the coaching that they have gotten and the critiques and are just running with it. It's looking really, really strong.”
Junior Kaitlyn Pryor will serve as the backup setter.
The Colony will have good experience surrounding Rangel in the back row as defensive specialists Grace Witham, a junior, and Zabrina Fernandez, a senior, are returning starters. Juniors Marisa Gallardo and Karsen Haines will also receive playing time after spending last season playing for The Colony’s junior varsity.
And in addition to Quinones and Hawkins on the front row, The Colony will also have senior outside hitter Melanie Mora, juniors Nadia Inocan and Miranda Garcia, as well as sophomore Josie Bishop to count on.
Buckley wasn’t able to work with her team last spring because of the pandemic. The Colony turned it into a very successful one this year. The Lady Cougars captured first place in a spring league, playing two teams every week in a league that was comprised of Forney, Highland Park, Lake Highlands, Red Oak and Royse City for the first three Tuesdays in May. A tournament was held on May 24.
The Colony also saw gains from the time that they put forth during the strength and conditioning workouts. Parents paid for PWR Performance founder and head sports performance coach Kevin Williamson to work with the players three days a week for seven weeks.
"I saw huge gains,” Buckley said. “The most important part with our program is with us coaches is that we want them to feel a difference and from them to feel like that they have gotten stronger. You want to notice their mental gains as well, but as a coach, you can see the physical gains that they have made."
This season also marks the return of tournaments following a one-year hiatus due to COVID. The Colony will participate in three tournaments before the end of August – the Tournament of Champions in Duncanville (Aug. 12), the Lady Ram Volleyball Festival at Richardson Berkner (Aug. 19) and the Argyle Varsity Tournament (Aug. 26).
“It's going to be a grind,” Buckley said. “Those three weekends back-to-back and three days of playing, it's going to be a grind for myself as well as those girls. I would say over 90% of them have never done this three-week grind before where it's back-to-back-to-back weekends of play.
“It's exhausting, but tournaments are the time for me to build my closest relationships with them. It's something that I'm looking forward to and something that I didn't get last year.”
