The Colony football Carson Cox Devin Deluna

The Colony sophomore quarterback Carson Cox throws a pass as junior Devin Deluna looks on during Wednesday afternoon’s practice.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

When The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel announced there would be a two-man battle at quarterback, he told junior Devin Deluna and sophomore Carson Cox to seize the opportunity.

"They've known since day one that is going to be healthy competition, and nothing is going to be negative or something that they don't look forward to,” Rangel said. “They've done a good job. They carried it through 7-on-7. We did rotate series there. We've done it here. We'll just get to see season, and see how it plays out."

