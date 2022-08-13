When The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel announced there would be a two-man battle at quarterback, he told junior Devin Deluna and sophomore Carson Cox to seize the opportunity.
"They've known since day one that is going to be healthy competition, and nothing is going to be negative or something that they don't look forward to,” Rangel said. “They've done a good job. They carried it through 7-on-7. We did rotate series there. We've done it here. We'll just get to see season, and see how it plays out."
The winner of that battle will become the fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons for the Cougars. Dylan Corbin was last year’s starter, and Jonathan Roberson assumed the role in the 2021 season following the graduation of Mikey Harrington.
But regardless of who emerges as the starter, Rangel is turning to more spread concepts on the offensive side of the ball this season after The Colony threw for just 613 yards and three scores for all of last year.
Although The Colony has been on the field for just five days of fall camp, Rangel, thinking all the way back to spring practice through the end of 7-on-7 football, has been very impressed by both Cox and Deluna.
Rangel said Cox and Deluna are similar in “almost every area” and both players have “good arms and good instincts.” Deluna, who served as last year’s backup quarterback, is faster, but Cox is harder to tackle. Cox was a tailback in his earlier years and he has been described by his head coach as “one of the most talented players in the locker room.”
Asked if there was possibility that Cox and Deluna would both receive playing time during The Colony’s Aug. 26 season opener at Red Oak, Rangel said that he hasn’t come close to making a decision.
"I haven't gotten that far yet,” Rangel said. “Right now, we're just so early in fall camp and seeing who has better days. Right now, they're both doing very, very good."
More than 60% of The Colony’s passing yardage last season was hauled in by Shafiq Taylor. Taylor, who also doubled as the Cougars’ top shutdown cornerback, has since graduated and moved on to college.
However, Rangel said The Colony has a lot of talent at wide receiver. Senior Alex Elam is a three-year starter. Junior Chase Glover and sophomores Adyn Henry and Kingston Jones are talented players who have caught the attention of the coaching staff in a positive manner.
Rangel also mentioned the possibility of The Colony operating at an up-tempo pace this year.
“We've got a lot of talent at receiver,” he said. “It just took us a minute to get everything going in the spring. But we ran 45 plays in 15 minutes yesterday. That's the pace that we're trying to go. We'll funnel through six to eight wide receivers.”
Another player that has been a pleasant surprise for The Colony during offseason workouts is sophomore offensive lineman David Stephens.
"That guy has improved in every area of his lifting, his offseason and his football,” Rangel said. “He's one that we like a lot."
Another sophomore that could be a pleasant surprise for the Cougars is tight end and outside linebacker Ivan Bliznik.
“He’s just a really good athlete,” Rangel said.
Overall, Rangel said this summer is one of the best that he’s had since he has been the head coach at The Colony in regards to attendance and positive attitudes. He hopes that mindset will carry over to the field on Aug. 26 when the Cougars take on Red Oak.
Speed is the biggest challenge that Red Oak poses to The Colony.
“They run as fast as they can to the goal line,” Rangel said. “They're those guys. They're lightning fast. I want to say they qualified for state in the 4x100. We've got our work cut out, but that's always what I do early. I like to play the Red Oaks and North Crowleys early in the season, teams with a lot of speed. That's how you find out about yourself."
