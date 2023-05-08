featured spotlight UIL baseball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the area round From Staff Reports May 8, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Frisco Reedy is headed to the area round of the Class 5A playoffs. Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! With the baseball postseason continuing this week with the area round, here is a rundown of the scheduled playoff matchups for all schools within Star Local Media markets.This list is continually being updated by the Star Local Media sports staff, so be sure to check back for information on all upcoming playoff games within the area.CLASS 6AAllen vs. ArlingtonGame 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Irving MacArthurGame 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Irving MacArthurGame 3 (if nec.): 1 p.m. Saturday at Irving MacArthurFlower Mound vs. South Grand PrairieGame 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Flower MoundGame 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at South Grand PrairieGame 3 (if nec.): 1 p.m. Saturday at TBDHebron vs. JesuitGame 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at JesuitGame 2: 7 p.m. Friday at HebronGame 3 (if nec.): 4 p.m. Saturday at Dallas BaptistCLASS 5AFrisco Liberty vs. WT WhiteTBDFrisco Reedy vs. Woodrow WilsonTBDFrisco Wakeland vs. HillcrestGame 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Carrollton's Kelly FieldGame 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Carrollton's Kelly FieldGame 3 (if nec.): Noon Saturday at Carrollton's Kelly FieldFrisco Lone Star vs. Mesquite PoteetGame 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at WylieGame 2: 7 p.m. Friday at WylieGame 3 (if nec.): 1 p.m. Saturday at WylieLovejoy vs. Texarkana TexasGame 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Texas HighGame 2: 7 p.m. Friday at LovejoyGame 3 (if nec.): Noon Saturday at ParisCLASS 4ACelina vs. KennedaleGame 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at KennedaleGame 2: 7 p.m. Friday at CelinaGame 3 (if nec.): 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Coppell You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Softball Sports Games And Toys School Systems Law Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Lovejoy's Kailey Littlefield UIL baseball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the area round Cowboys' Deuce A Full-Time 'Weapon,' Says McClay UIL softball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the regional quarterfinals DFW Pro Sports Cowboys Legend Emmitt: Pollard ‘Worry,’ Zeke Mistake? Rangers Scoring at Record Pace Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn 'Belongs in NFL' - What's His Key to Success? Star Local News Stories MCKINNEY: McKinney National Airport bond fails according to unofficial election results Authorities confirm nine dead in wake of shooting at Allen Premium Outlets Frisco police say no evidence of shots fired in Stonebriar Mall Frisco revokes permit for Frisco Fair citing 'public safety concerns' Check out what's under construction in Allen as growth continues along 121 and US 75 Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads CHARLES SMITH FUNERA INTOUCH CREDIT UNION STRETCH LAB YOUNG SUNG FOR MAYOR INTOUCH CREDIT UNION REJUVEDERM MD AESTHETIC CENTER POOR RICHARD'S CAFE SAFE STEP WALK IN SHOWER Bulletin
