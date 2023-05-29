featured spotlight UIL baseball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the regional finals From Staff Reports May 29, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Frisco Reedy is headed to the area round of the Class 5A playoffs. Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! With the baseball postseason continuing this week with the regional finals, here is a rundown of the scheduled playoff matchups for all schools within Star Local Media markets.CLASS 6AFlower Mound vs. Denton GuyerTBDCLASS 5AFrisco Reedy vs. Frisco WakelandGame 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Prosper Rock HillGame 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Prosper Rock HillGame 3 (if nec.): 1 p.m. Saturday at Prosper Rock HillCLASS 4ACelina vs. Texarkana Liberty-EylauOne-game playoff: 7 p.m. Friday at North Lamar You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Softball Sports Games And Toys School Systems Law Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Jaguars overwhelm Kangaroos in Game 3: Flower Mound reaches 1st regional final since 2019 Locked in: Flower Mound starts fast, dominates Weatherford in Game 1 Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Flower Mound's Sam Erickson Cowboys Cooks Trade: 'Missing Piece' to Playoff Success? DFW Pro Sports How to Watch Rangers, Tigers NBA Mock Drafts Predict How Luka Doncic's Mavs Will Use 10th Pick Rookie Cody Bradford Gains Confidence Star Local News Stories One person dead, suspect in custody, officers searching for additional suspects in Lewisville shooting Celina city manager resigns, city announces More than three dozen club professionals looking to channel that ‘Michael Block energy’ at Senior PGA Championship Hawk Stadium to be renamed to Brian Brazil Stadium McKinney police respond to assaults, motor vehicle thefts between May 15-21 Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads PET BAR INC BANK OZK INTOUCH CREDIT UNION TEMPORARIES OF MCKIN INTOUCH CREDIT UNION INTOUCH CREDIT UNION FRISCO ROUGH RIDERS BANK OZK Bulletin
