Let the speculation begin.
The UIL released its classification cutoff numbers and school enrollment figures on Wednesday for its biennial realignment, which will be announced for the 2022-24 school years on Feb. 3.
The overall classification cutoff number for Class 6A is 2,225 and above. Class 5A will feature schools with enrollments between 1,300-2,224, with Class 4A including those that fall between between 545-1,299.
Whereas most local programs came away from the day unfazed by the UIL’s announcement, there are a few whose outlooks will change drastically for at least the next two school years.
Here’s a look at some of the notable developments within Star Local Media’s markets following the release of the UIL’s classification cutoff numbers.
Change of scenery
It was less than two years ago that Prosper Rock Hill was preparing for its inaugural school year of UIL athletics, debuting as a varsity program in 2020 as part of Class 5A. At the time, Prosper ISD’s second high school had an enrollment of 1,798, which slotted the Blue Hawks as a Division II program in football.
Fast-forward to Wednesday, and Rock Hill is on the rise — and then some. The Blue Hawks’ preliminary enrollment figure is listed at 2,500, nearly a 40% increase, which will promptly elevate Rock Hill to 6A starting in the 2022-23 school year.
How that impacts their extracurricular fortunes remains to be seen — Prosper ISD’s elder statesman, Prosper High School, is currently part of 5-6A, a seven-team district that includes Allen, McKinney, McKinney Boyd, Denton Guyer, Denton Braswell and Little Elm. Prosper has also competed alongside Allen, Plano ISD and the two McKinney schools as part of 9-6A.
The Blue Hawks had the largest increase in enrollment among high schools in Star Local Media markets at 702 students, while North Mesquite had the biggest local dip in its preliminary figure. Although some of Mesquite ISD’s enrollment numbers notably fluctuated from 2020-22 — Mesquite dipped from 2,629 to 2,348 and Horn jumped from 2,899 to 3,104 — North is headed to 5A after submitting a snapshot tally of 2,165, a 350-student drop from its 2020-22 figure of 2,515.
Frisco ISD is booming
It’s no secret that Frisco ISD continues to grow — the school district passed a new rezoning plan in November in an effort to accommodate as much.
FISD will enter the upcoming realignment cycle with 12 high schools. New additions to the UIL landscape include Emerson, which will debut in 5A (Div. II for football) with an enrollment number of 1,820, and Panther Creek (1,118), a 4A high school that will compete in Div. I for football.
There was plenty of change elsewhere within the school district, and much of it tied to the school district’s continued growth. Of the 10 FISD high schools from the 2020-22 realignment cycle, seven had increases in their submitted enrollment figures.
And whereas six Frisco schools competed in 5-5A Division I in football each of the past two years, the school district is projected to have eight schools above the Div. I cutoff — Frisco (2,153), Centennial (2,073), Heritage (2,056), Lebanon Trail (2,021), Liberty (1,937), Lone Star (2,063), Reedy (2,198) and Wakeland (2,142). Frisco, Lebanon Trail and Liberty are all making the jump from Div. II to Div. I.
One name absent from that list was, ironically enough, FISD’s largest high school at this time two years. Now, Independence is projected to be FISD’s third-smallest high school after submitting a snapshot figure of 1,819. That will drop the Knights down to Div. II for football alongside Memorial and Emerson.
To further contextualize FISD’s growth, the school district’s total enrollment in the current 2020-22 realignment cycle is 19,449 students. Should form hold with the preliminary figures submitted to the UIL, FISD’s projected total enrollment for the 2022-24 cycle would be 23,055 — an increase of 3,606 students.
Welcome back
One constant in the UIL’s third-largest classification over the past decade-plus has been the steady growth of Celina. Dating back to at least 2010, the Bobcats have seen their enrollment rise with each realignment cycle.
That was even the case for 2020-22 when Celina’s enrollment bumped up 850 students, but the Bobcats still finished 15 shy of the Div. I cutoff for football and have spent the past two seasons competing in Div. II. That move has been a productive one for the longtime powerhouse, entering the week preparing to compete in the 4A Div. II state semifinals.
The 2022-24 realignment cycle will mark Celina’s largest increase in enrollment over that span, boosting up to 994 students. Although that won’t mean moving to a new classification entirely, as is the case for longtime rivals Argyle and Melissa, the Bobcats will be back in 4A Div. I when they step onto the gridiron next fall.
Quiet on the home front
For long as it remains a one-school city, there won’t be much suspense as to where Allen resides in the UIL’s enrollment pecking order. The state’s largest high school remained exactly that — nudging over the 7,000-student barrier after submitting a preliminary figure of 7,102.
In fact, the gap between Allen and the state’s second-largest high school, Plano East (5,514), has grown since the 2020-22 realignment cycle when the Eagles were 1,379.5 above Plano West. The preliminary figures for the upcoming alignment cycle have Allen as the state’s largest high school by almost 1,500 students.
Allen was one of numerous local schools whose outlooks went unchanged for the 2022-24 cycle. In 6A, PISD’s three high schools remain massive between East, Plano West (5,333) and Plano (4,694), while Lewisville ISD’s four 6A schools — Lewisville (4,285), Hebron (3,658), Flower Mound (3,603) and Marcus (3,030) — all have projected decreases in enrollment from the current cycle. District 6-6A bunkmate Coppell (4,213), on the other hand, grew.
McKinney ISD will continue to have two high schools at the 6A level in McKinney (2,964) and McKinney Boyd (2,725), while McKinney North (2,167), despite a modest increase in enrollment, will remain in 5A.
There’s a similar outlook for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD in 5A as well, at least pertaining to football. Creekview (1,710) separated from the pack last year by dropping down to Div. II and will remain there, while Newman Smith (2,064) and R.L. Turner (2,121) will stay in Div. I.
Enrollment figure notes
• Three local high schools weren’t far off from a change in outlook for the upcoming realignment cycle. Lake Dallas checked in with an enrollment of 1,311 — 12 students above the cutoff for 4A. Frisco Liberty, meanwhile, rose above the 5A Div. I cutoff by just 12 students, while Frisco Reedy — now the largest of the 12 FISD high schools — came in just 27 students below the 6A cutoff. The lattermost is noteworthy, considering how FISD has managed to keep its plethora of high schools beneath the UIL’s largest classification.
• Although Plano ISD’s three high schools still stack up among the largest in the state, one of the area’s more drastic reductions in enrollment came from Plano. The Wildcats’ projected enrollment for the upcoming realignment cycle dipped from 4,999 to 4,694 — the smallest figure for a PISD high school since Plano West in 2010 (4,190). As a result, PISD no longer has three of the state’s four largest high schools — Conroe (4,725.5) slides in ahead of Plano for fourth.
• For as much growth as Rock Hill has enjoyed in its brief time, the Prosper community as a whole is on the rise. Where Rock Hill’s enrollment is projected to increase by 702 students, Prosper’s figure is expected to boost from 2,699 to 3,298 — an increase of 599 students.
• And just because numbers can be weird sometimes, The Colony and Frisco Memorial submitted enrollment figures that were practically identical to the ones from the 2020-22 realignment cycle. The Colony’s enrollment for the current alignment is 2,022 and is projected to increase to 2,023, whereas Memorial’s figure of 1,656 will drop to 1,655.
• For a full list of enrollment numbers throughout the state, visit uiltexas.org/alignments.
