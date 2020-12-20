On Thursday, the University Interscholastic League announced that the start of the 2020-21 season for wrestling has been delayed yet again – this time until further notice.
It is the second time this year that the state’s governing body for public school athletics has pushed back the start of the season for wrestling – the first time from December until Feb. 15, which is the date that the UIL had designed for the start of duals and tournaments.
The Colony head coach Chuck Brown, who holds a position on the Texas High School Coaches Association advisory council and was in on several conversations over the past week with the UIL, THSCA and THSWCA, said Friday that he expects the “TBA” tag to be removed in early January.
“They are trying to finalize protocols so we can get a season,” he said. “We should see the ‘TBA’ lifted first of the New Year.”
Chip Lowery, Coppell head coach, said he was glad to hear that the season was postponed, not cancelled. He believes that the postponement not only came in response to finalizing safety protocols, but also due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Dallas area after Halloween and Thanksgiving.
“They were worried about where they had us starting practice, with it being right after Christmas and New Year’s,” he said. “What they did notice coming out of Thanksgiving was a spike in cases. That’s leading to some problems with sports. I think they’re trying to push us further away from that holiday break.”
The first day of practice was scheduled for early January when Coppell returns to school after the Christmas break, but that remains to be determined, as does important dates for minimum weight certification, district certification, the regional tournaments and the state tournament.
Lowery said he is glad that basketball and football are being played, and he can’t wait to see his Cowboys and Cowgirls back on the mat in the very near future – hopefully by the end of February or early March.
“I’m glad they told me something so that I wasn’t geared up to start next week,” Lowery said. “It’s hard to prepare for our season when you don’t know when you’re starting. When do you start to gearing up? When do you start to prepare for this? How are you thinking about this? Our season was already going to be so drastically different time wise from anything. Now, I don’t know when to plan. But, at least we’re not cancelled.”
