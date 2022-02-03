The UIL held its biennial realignment Thursday morning, announcing the state's new athletic districts for football and basketball. These will apply for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Below is a listing of the districts that apply to Star Local Media markets:
CLASS 6A
REGION I
District 5-6A
Allen
Denton Braswell
Denton Guyer
Little Elm
McKinney
McKinney Boyd
Prosper
Prosper Rock Hill
District 6-6A
Coppell
Flower Mound
Hebron
Lewisville
Marcus
Plano East
Plano
Plano West
REGION II
District 9-6A
Garland
Lakeview Centennial
Naaman Forest
North Garland
Rowlett
Sachse
South Garland
Wylie
Wylie East
District 10-6A
Mesquite
Mesquite Horn
North Forney
Rockwall
Rockwall-Heath
Royse City
Tyler Legacy
CLASS 5A
FOOTBALL
DIVISION I
REGION I
District 3-5A Div. I
Aledo
Azle
Burleson Centennial
Denton Ryan
Fort Worth South Hills
Justin Northwest
Saginaw
The Colony
White Settlement Brewer
REGION II
District 5-5A Div. I
Birdville
Bryan Adams
Mansfield Timberview
Molina
Newman Smith
Richland
RL Turner
Sunset
WT White
District 6-5A Div. I
Frisco
Frisco Centennial
Frisco Heritage
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Frisco Liberty
Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Reedy
Frisco Wakeland
Sherman
District 7-5A Div. I
Forney
Lancaster
Longview
Lufkin
McKinney North
North Mesquite
Tyler
West Mesquite
DIVISION II
REGION I
District 3-5A Div. II
Argyle
Carrollton Creekview
Denton
Frisco Emerson
Frisco Independence
Frisco Memorial
Lake Dallas
REGION II
District 7-5A Div. II
Crandall
Denison
Greenville
Lovejoy
Melissa
Mesquite Poteet
Princeton
Terrell
BASKETBALL
REGION I
District 7-5A
Argyle
Birdville
Colleyville Heritage
Denton
Denton Ryan
Grapevine
Lake Dallas
Richland
REGION II
District 9-5A
Carrollton Creekview
Carrollton Newman Smith
Carrollton RL Turner
Frisco
Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Reedy
Frisco Wakeland
The Colony
District 10-5A
Frisco Centennial
Frisco Emerson
Frisco Heritage
Frisco Independence
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Frisco Liberty
Frisco Memorial
District 12-5A
Bryan Adams
Conrad
Mesquite Poteet
North Mesquite
Samuell
Seagoville
Spruce
West Mesquite
District 13-5A
Denison
Greenville
Lovejoy
McKinney North
Melissa
Princeton
Sherman
CLASS 4A
FOOTBALL
DIVISION I
REGION II
District 7-4A Div. I
Carrollton Ranchview
Carter
Celina
Frisco Panther Creek
North Dallas
Pinkston
Wilmer Hutchins
DIVISION II
REGION II
District 6-4A Div. II
Caddo Mills
Lincoln
Quinlan Ford
Roosevelt
Sunnyvale
Wills Point
BASKETBALL
REGION II
District 11-4A
Anna
Aubrey
Carrollton Ranchview
Celina
Frisco Panther Creek
Van Alstyne
District 14-4A
Caddo Mills
Farmersville
Kaufman
Nevada Community
Quinlan Ford
Sunnyvale
Wills Point
