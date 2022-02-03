Prosper Rock Hill

The UIL held its biennial realignment Thursday morning, announcing the state's new athletic districts for football and basketball. These will apply for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Below is a listing of the districts that apply to Star Local Media markets:

CLASS 6A

REGION I

District 5-6A

Allen

Denton Braswell

Denton Guyer

Little Elm

McKinney

McKinney Boyd

Prosper 

Prosper Rock Hill

District 6-6A

Coppell

Flower Mound

Hebron

Lewisville

Marcus

Plano East

Plano

Plano West

REGION II

District 9-6A

Garland

Lakeview Centennial

Naaman Forest

North Garland

Rowlett

Sachse

South Garland

Wylie

Wylie East

District 10-6A

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

North Forney

Rockwall

Rockwall-Heath

Royse City

Tyler Legacy

CLASS 5A

FOOTBALL

DIVISION I

REGION I

District 3-5A Div. I

Aledo

Azle

Burleson Centennial

Denton Ryan

Fort Worth South Hills

Justin Northwest

Saginaw

The Colony

White Settlement Brewer

REGION II

District 5-5A Div. I

Birdville

Bryan Adams

Mansfield Timberview

Molina

Newman Smith

Richland

RL Turner

Sunset

WT White

District 6-5A Div. I

Frisco

Frisco Centennial

Frisco Heritage

Frisco Lebanon Trail

Frisco Liberty

Frisco Lone Star

Frisco Reedy

Frisco Wakeland

Sherman

District 7-5A Div. I

Forney

Lancaster

Longview

Lufkin

McKinney North

North Mesquite

Tyler

West Mesquite

DIVISION II

REGION I

District 3-5A Div. II

Argyle

Carrollton Creekview

Denton

Frisco Emerson

Frisco Independence

Frisco Memorial

Lake Dallas

REGION II

District 7-5A Div. II

Crandall

Denison

Greenville

Lovejoy

Melissa

Mesquite Poteet

Princeton

Terrell

BASKETBALL

REGION I

District 7-5A

Argyle

Birdville

Colleyville Heritage

Denton

Denton Ryan

Grapevine

Lake Dallas

Richland

REGION II

District 9-5A

Carrollton Creekview

Carrollton Newman Smith

Carrollton RL Turner

Frisco

Frisco Lone Star

Frisco Reedy

Frisco Wakeland

The Colony

District 10-5A

Frisco Centennial

Frisco Emerson

Frisco Heritage

Frisco Independence

Frisco Lebanon Trail

Frisco Liberty

Frisco Memorial

District 12-5A

Bryan Adams

Conrad

Mesquite Poteet

North Mesquite

Samuell

Seagoville

Spruce

West Mesquite

District 13-5A

Denison

Greenville

Lovejoy

McKinney North

Melissa

Princeton

Sherman

CLASS 4A

FOOTBALL

DIVISION I

REGION II

District 7-4A Div. I

Carrollton Ranchview

Carter

Celina

Frisco Panther Creek

North Dallas

Pinkston

Wilmer Hutchins

DIVISION II

REGION II

District 6-4A Div. II

Caddo Mills

Lincoln

Quinlan Ford

Roosevelt

Sunnyvale

Wills Point

BASKETBALL

REGION II

District 11-4A

Anna 

Aubrey

Carrollton Ranchview

Celina

Frisco Panther Creek

Van Alstyne

District 14-4A

Caddo Mills

Farmersville

Kaufman

Nevada Community

Quinlan Ford

Sunnyvale

Wills Point

