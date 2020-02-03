REALIGNMENT PLANO ALLEN McKINNEY

Allen head football coach Terry Gambill, left, will remain alongside McKinney head coach Jeff Smith, middle, and Plano head coach Jaydon McCullough, right, as part of District 9-6A.

 Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com

The UIL held its biennial realignment Monday morning, announcing the state's new athletic districts for football and basketball. These will apply for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Below is a listing of the districts that apply to Star Local Media markets:

CLASS 6A

REGION I

District 5-6A

Allen

Denton Braswell

Denton Guyer

Little Elm

McKinney

McKinney Boyd

Prosper

District 6-6A

Coppell

Flower Mound

Hebron

Lewisville

Marcus

Plano East

Plano Senior

Plano West

REGION II

District 9-6A

Garland

Lakeview Centennial

Naaman Forest

North Garland

Rowlett

Sachse

South Garland

Wylie

District 10-6A

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

North Mesquite

Rockwall

Rockwall-Heath

Skyline

Tyler Lee

CLASS 5A

FOOTBALL

DIVISION I

REGION II

District 5-5A

Denton

Denton Ryan

Frisco Centennial

Frisco Heritage

Frisco Independence

Frisco Lone Star

Frisco Reedy

Frisco Wakeland

The Colony

District 6-5A

Carrollton Newman Smith

Carrollton R.L. Turner

Dallas Adams

Dallas Molina

Dallas Samuell

Dallas Sunset

Dallas W.T. White

Dallas Wilson

Lancaster

District 7-5A

Highland Park

Longview

McKinney North

Sherman

Tyler John Tyler

West Mesquite

Wylie East

DIVISION II

REGION I

District 4-5A

Carrollton Creekview

Fort Worth North Side

Fort Worth Polytechnic

Fort Worth South Hills

Fort Worth Southwest

Fort Worth Trimble Tech

Fort Worth Wyatt

Grapevine

REGION II

District 6-5A

Dallas Adamson

Dallas Conrad

Dallas Hillcrest

Dallas Jefferson

Dallas Kimball

Dallas Seagoville

Dallas South Oak Cliff

Dallas Spruce

Mesquite Poteet

District 7-5A

Denison

Frisco

Frisco Lebanon Trail

Frisco Liberty

Frisco Memorial

Lake Dallas

Lovejoy

Princeton

Prosper Rock Hill

BASKETBALL

REGION I

District 6-5A

Birdville

Colleyville Heritage

Denton

Denton Ryan

Grapevine

Lake Dallas

Northwest

Richland

Saginaw

REGION II

District 9-5A

Frisco

Frisco Centennial

Frisco Heritage

Frisco Independence

Frisco Lebanon Trail

Frisco Liberty

Frisco Lone Star

Frisco Memorial

Frisco Reedy

Frisco Wakeland

District 10-5A

Denison

Lovejoy

McKinney North

Princeton

Prosper Rock Hill

Sherman

The Colony

Wylie East

District 11-5A

Carrollton Creekview

Carrollton Newman Smith

Carrollton R.L. Turner

Dallas Adams

Dallas Conrad

Dallas Hillcrest

Dallas Jefferson

Dallas W.T. White

Dallas Wilson

District 13-5A

Crandall

Forney

Greenville

Highland Park

Mesquite Poteet

North Forney

Royse City

West Mesquite

CLASS 4A

FOOTBALL

DIVISION I

REGION II

District 7-4A

Anna

Argyle

Carrollton Ranchview

Kaufman

Melissa

Paris

Terrell

DIVISION II

REGION I

District 4-4A

Aubrey

Celina

Krum

Sanger

Van Alstyne

REGION II

District 6-4A

Caddo Mills

Farmersville

Nevada Community

Quinlan Ford

Sunnyvale

Wills Point

BASKETBALL

REGION I

District 7-4A

Argyle

Bridgeport

Decatur

Krum

Lake Worth

River Oaks Castleberry

Springtown

REGION II

District 9-4A

Anna

Aubrey

Celina

Farmersville

Melissa

Sanger

Van Alstyne

District 13-4A

Caddo Mills

Farmersville

Kaufman

Nevada Community

Quinlan Ford

Sunnyvale

Terrell

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments