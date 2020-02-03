The UIL held its biennial realignment Monday morning, announcing the state's new athletic districts for football and basketball. These will apply for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Below is a listing of the districts that apply to Star Local Media markets:
CLASS 6A
REGION I
District 5-6A
Allen
Denton Braswell
Denton Guyer
Little Elm
McKinney
McKinney Boyd
Prosper
District 6-6A
Coppell
Flower Mound
Hebron
Lewisville
Marcus
Plano East
Plano Senior
Plano West
REGION II
District 9-6A
Garland
Lakeview Centennial
Naaman Forest
North Garland
Rowlett
Sachse
South Garland
Wylie
District 10-6A
Mesquite
Mesquite Horn
North Mesquite
Rockwall
Rockwall-Heath
Skyline
Tyler Lee
CLASS 5A
FOOTBALL
DIVISION I
REGION II
District 5-5A
Denton
Denton Ryan
Frisco Centennial
Frisco Heritage
Frisco Independence
Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Reedy
Frisco Wakeland
The Colony
District 6-5A
Carrollton Newman Smith
Carrollton R.L. Turner
Dallas Adams
Dallas Molina
Dallas Samuell
Dallas Sunset
Dallas W.T. White
Dallas Wilson
Lancaster
District 7-5A
Highland Park
Longview
McKinney North
Sherman
Tyler John Tyler
West Mesquite
Wylie East
DIVISION II
REGION I
District 4-5A
Carrollton Creekview
Fort Worth North Side
Fort Worth Polytechnic
Fort Worth South Hills
Fort Worth Southwest
Fort Worth Trimble Tech
Fort Worth Wyatt
Grapevine
REGION II
District 6-5A
Dallas Adamson
Dallas Conrad
Dallas Hillcrest
Dallas Jefferson
Dallas Kimball
Dallas Seagoville
Dallas South Oak Cliff
Dallas Spruce
Mesquite Poteet
District 7-5A
Denison
Frisco
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Frisco Liberty
Frisco Memorial
Lake Dallas
Lovejoy
Princeton
Prosper Rock Hill
BASKETBALL
REGION I
District 6-5A
Birdville
Colleyville Heritage
Denton
Denton Ryan
Grapevine
Lake Dallas
Northwest
Richland
Saginaw
REGION II
District 9-5A
Frisco
Frisco Centennial
Frisco Heritage
Frisco Independence
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Frisco Liberty
Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Memorial
Frisco Reedy
Frisco Wakeland
District 10-5A
Denison
Lovejoy
McKinney North
Princeton
Prosper Rock Hill
Sherman
The Colony
Wylie East
District 11-5A
Carrollton Creekview
Carrollton Newman Smith
Carrollton R.L. Turner
Dallas Adams
Dallas Conrad
Dallas Hillcrest
Dallas Jefferson
Dallas W.T. White
Dallas Wilson
District 13-5A
Crandall
Forney
Greenville
Highland Park
Mesquite Poteet
North Forney
Royse City
West Mesquite
CLASS 4A
FOOTBALL
DIVISION I
REGION II
District 7-4A
Anna
Argyle
Carrollton Ranchview
Kaufman
Melissa
Paris
Terrell
DIVISION II
REGION I
District 4-4A
Aubrey
Celina
Krum
Sanger
Van Alstyne
REGION II
District 6-4A
Caddo Mills
Farmersville
Nevada Community
Quinlan Ford
Sunnyvale
Wills Point
BASKETBALL
REGION I
District 7-4A
Argyle
Bridgeport
Decatur
Krum
Lake Worth
River Oaks Castleberry
Springtown
REGION II
District 9-4A
Anna
Aubrey
Celina
Farmersville
Melissa
Sanger
Van Alstyne
District 13-4A
Caddo Mills
Farmersville
Kaufman
Nevada Community
Quinlan Ford
Sunnyvale
Terrell
