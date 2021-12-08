With the UIL's biennial realignment just a couple months away, statewide high schools now know which classification they'll reside in for the next two years.
On Wednesday, the UIL released the conference cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2022-24 reclassification and realignment. The figures provide the range of enrollment for each of the six classifications, including divisional cutoffs for football.
The cutoff numbers for the 2022-24 realignment are as follows:
6A: 2,225 and above (249 schools)
5A: 1,300-2,224 (253 schools)
4A: 545-1,299 (214 schools)
3A: 250-544 (233 schools)
2A: 105-249 (219 schools)
1A: 104.9 and below (220 schools)
1A-5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers
1A Division I: 59.5-104.9 (75 schools)
1A Division II: 59.4 and below (73 schools)
2A Division I: 164.5-249 (106 schools)
2A Division II: 105-164.4 (102 schools)
3A Division I: 360-544 (102 schools)
3A Division II: 250-359 (102 schools)
4A Division I: 880-1,299 (99 schools)
4A Division II: 545-879 (94 schools)
5A Division I: 1,925-2,224 (132 schools)
5A Division II: 1,300-1,924 (119 schools)
As to how those cutoff numbers impact area high schools, here are the preliminary enrollment figures for all high schools within Star Local Media markets, including their divisional cutoff numbers for football:
Class 6A
Allen: 7,012
Coppell: 4,213
Flower Mound: 3,603
Hebron: 3,658
Lewisville: 4,285
Little Elm: 2,523.5
Marcus: 3,030
McKinney: 2,964
McKinney Boyd: 2,725
Mesquite: 2,348
Mesquite Horn: 3,104
Plano East: 5,514
Plano: 4,694
Plano West: 5,333
Prosper: 3,298
Prosper Rock Hill: 2,500 (moving up from 5A)
Rowlett: 2,395
Sachse: 2,911
Class 5A
Carrollton Creekview: 1,710 (Division II for football)
Carrollton Newman Smith: 2,064 (Div. I)
Carrollton Turner: 2,121 (Div. I)
Frisco: 2,153 (Div. I; moving up from Div. II)
Frisco Centennial: 2,073 (Div. I)
Frisco Emerson: 1,820 (Div. II)
Frisco Heritage: 2,056 (Div. I)
Frisco Independence: 1,819 (Div. II; moving down from Div. I)
Frisco Lebanon Trail: 2,021 (Div. I; moving up from Div. II)
Frisco Liberty: 1,937 (Div. I; moving up from Div. II)
Frisco Lone Star: 2,063 (Div. I)
Frisco Memorial: 1,655 (Div. II)
Frisco Reedy: 2,198 (Div. I)
Frisco Wakeland: 2,142 (Div. I)
Lake Dallas: 1,311 (Div. II)
Lovejoy: 1,637 (Div. II)
McKinney North: 2,167 (Div. I)
Mesquite Poteet: 1,650 (Div. I)
North Mesquite: 2,165 (Div. I; moving down from 6A)
The Colony: 2,023 (Div. I)
West Mesquite: 2,209 (Div. I)
Class 4A
Celina: 994 (Division I; moving up from Div. II for football)
Frisco Panther Creek: 1,118 (Div. I)
Sunnyvale: 640 (Div. II)
