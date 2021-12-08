Prosper Rock Hill

Prosper Rock Hill will compete in Class 6A during the UIL's 2022-24 realignment cycle.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

With the UIL's biennial realignment just a couple months away, statewide high schools now know which classification they'll reside in for the next two years.

On Wednesday, the UIL released the conference cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2022-24 reclassification and realignment. The figures provide the range of enrollment for each of the six classifications, including divisional cutoffs for football.

The cutoff numbers for the 2022-24 realignment are as follows:

6A: 2,225 and above (249 schools)

5A: 1,300-2,224 (253 schools)

4A: 545-1,299 (214 schools)

3A: 250-544 (233 schools)

2A: 105-249 (219 schools)

1A: 104.9 and below (220 schools)

1A-5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

1A Division I: 59.5-104.9 (75 schools)

1A Division II: 59.4 and below (73 schools)

2A Division I: 164.5-249 (106 schools)

2A Division II: 105-164.4 (102 schools)

3A Division I: 360-544 (102 schools)

3A Division II: 250-359 (102 schools)

4A Division I: 880-1,299 (99 schools)

4A Division II: 545-879 (94 schools)

5A Division I: 1,925-2,224 (132 schools)

5A Division II: 1,300-1,924 (119 schools)

As to how those cutoff numbers impact area high schools, here are the preliminary enrollment figures for all high schools within Star Local Media markets, including their divisional cutoff numbers for football:

Class 6A

Allen: 7,012

Coppell: 4,213

Flower Mound: 3,603

Hebron: 3,658

Lewisville: 4,285

Little Elm: 2,523.5

Marcus: 3,030

McKinney: 2,964

McKinney Boyd: 2,725

Mesquite: 2,348

Mesquite Horn: 3,104

Plano East: 5,514

Plano: 4,694

Plano West: 5,333

Prosper: 3,298

Prosper Rock Hill: 2,500 (moving up from 5A)

Rowlett: 2,395

Sachse: 2,911

Class 5A

Carrollton Creekview: 1,710 (Division II for football)

Carrollton Newman Smith: 2,064 (Div. I)

Carrollton Turner: 2,121 (Div. I)

Frisco: 2,153 (Div. I; moving up from Div. II)

Frisco Centennial: 2,073 (Div. I)

Frisco Emerson: 1,820 (Div. II)

Frisco Heritage: 2,056 (Div. I)

Frisco Independence: 1,819 (Div. II; moving down from Div. I)

Frisco Lebanon Trail: 2,021 (Div. I; moving up from Div. II)

Frisco Liberty: 1,937 (Div. I; moving up from Div. II)

Frisco Lone Star: 2,063 (Div. I)

Frisco Memorial: 1,655 (Div. II)

Frisco Reedy: 2,198 (Div. I)

Frisco Wakeland: 2,142 (Div. I)

Lake Dallas: 1,311 (Div. II)

Lovejoy: 1,637 (Div. II)

McKinney North: 2,167 (Div. I)

Mesquite Poteet: 1,650 (Div. I)

North Mesquite: 2,165 (Div. I; moving down from 6A)

The Colony: 2,023 (Div. I)

West Mesquite: 2,209 (Div. I)

Class 4A

Celina: 994 (Division I; moving up from Div. II for football)

Frisco Panther Creek: 1,118 (Div. I)

Sunnyvale: 640 (Div. II)

 

