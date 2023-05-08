featured spotlight UIL softball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the regional quarterfinals From Staff Reports May 8, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Plano West and Flower Mound both qualified for the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 6A playoffs. By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! With the softball postseason continuing this week with the regional quarterfinal round, here is a rundown of the scheduled playoff matchups for all schools within Star Local Media markets.This list is continually being updated by the Star Local Media sports staff, so be sure to check back for information on all upcoming playoff games within the area.CLASS 6AFlower Mound vs. South Grand PrairieGame 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Flower MoundGame 2: 6 p.m. Thursday at South Grand PrairieGame 3 (if nec.): 6 p.m. Friday at The ColonyPlano West vs. Denton GuyerOne-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at CoppellCLASS 5AFrisco Lone Star vs. Frisco ReedyGame 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Frisco MemorialGame 2: 6 p.m. Friday at FriscoGame 3 (if nec.): Noon Saturday at FriscoFrisco Heritage vs. Frisco WakelandGame 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco IndependenceGame 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco IndependenceGame 3 (if nec.): 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco Independence You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Softball Sports Games And Toys School Systems Law Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Lovejoy's Kailey Littlefield UIL baseball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the area round Cowboys' Deuce A Full-Time 'Weapon,' Says McClay UIL softball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the regional quarterfinals DFW Pro Sports Cowboys Legend Emmitt: Pollard ‘Worry,’ Zeke Mistake? Rangers Scoring at Record Pace Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn 'Belongs in NFL' - What's His Key to Success? Star Local News Stories MCKINNEY: McKinney National Airport bond fails according to unofficial election results Authorities confirm nine dead in wake of shooting at Allen Premium Outlets Frisco police say no evidence of shots fired in Stonebriar Mall Frisco revokes permit for Frisco Fair citing 'public safety concerns' Check out what's under construction in Allen as growth continues along 121 and US 75 Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads REAL OPTIONS BANK OZK MEXI-GO ROLLING OAKS CHARLES SMITH FUNERA DART BANK OZK INDEPENDENT INCOME Bulletin
