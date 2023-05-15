featured spotlight UIL softball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the regional semifinals From Staff Reports May 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Frisco Heritage is headed to the regional semifinals after getting the better of Frisco Wakeland in a three-game regional quarterfinal series. Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! With the softball postseason continuing this week with the regional semifinal round, here is a rundown of the scheduled playoff matchups for all schools within Star Local Media markets.This list is continually being updated by the Star Local Media sports staff, so be sure to check back for information on all upcoming playoff games within the area.CLASS 6AFlower Mound vs. KellerGame 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at KellerGame 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Flower MoundGame 3 (if nec.): 11 a.m. Saturday at ArgyleCLASS 5AFrisco Lone Star vs. DaytonGame 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco MidwayGame 2: 11 a.m. Friday at Waco MidwayGame 3 (if nec.): 5 p.m. Friday at Waco MidwayFrisco Heritage vs. MelissaOne-game playoff: 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney Boyd You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Softball Sports Games And Toys School Systems Law Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sports Stories Zeke Signing with Chargers ‘Best Fit’ For Cowboys Ex? Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Flower Mound's Mason Arnold Harris’ complete-game shutout, Cantrell’s home run spark Flower Mound in Game 1 Cowboys RB Deuce Plan to ‘Hide’ DFW Pro Sports Cowboys 'True Champion' Dak Fuels Schottenheimer Love of New Role Travis Jankowski Injury Update Rangers Blast A's to End Dominant Trip Star Local News Stories Plano Police Department responds to multiple weapons-threat reports affecting several Plano ISD campuses on Monday Authorities still searching for gunman’s motive in Allen outlet mall shooting Mesquite News Roundup: Police respond to potential threat near Town East Plano Police Department responds to multiple school threats Maus Middle School student taken into custody for online threat made involving Frisco ISD schools Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK BANK OZK INTOUCH CREDIT UNION INTOUCH CREDIT UNION INTOUCH CREDIT UNION INTOUCH CREDIT UNION CITY OF CELINA BANK OZK Bulletin
