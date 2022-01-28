PRINCETON – The Colony girls basketball team executed their game plan to near-perfection during the first 11 minutes of Friday night’s game.
The Lady Cougars used a combination of effective rebounding on both ends of the court and a patient offensive attack to take a six-point lead against Princeton three minutes into the second quarter.
But one thing that head coach Lindsey Pouncy knew that her team couldn’t afford to have happen was committing turnovers.
Unfortunately for the Lady Cougars, they came in bunches. The Colony committed 23 turnovers in a 45-34 loss. That statistic comes three days after the team coughed up the ball 32 times in a 55-49 overtime loss to Wylie East.
“We struggle with pressure right now, and that’s something that we’re working on,” Pouncy said. “Our turnovers have been the difference in us winning or losing these games. That’s something that we try to simulate in practice, but it’s hard when you only have seven players.”
The loss wasn’t all for naught for The Colony (8-13 overall, 3-8 District 10-5A). Although the Lady Cougars were unable to pick up a game on fourth-place Prosper Rock Hill in the district standings, Rock Hill (14-15, 4-7) did The Colony a favor on Friday, losing 49-37 to Wylie East. The Colony has swept the season series from the Blue Hawks.
But based on the way that The Colony played in the first half on Friday, catching up with Rock Hill seemed like a realistic possibility.
The Lady Cougars were getting the looks that they wanted to against the Lady Panthers’ zone defense. The Colony methodically passed the ball, which led to high-percentage shots, all while dominating in the rebounding department.
Juniors Aaliyah Brown and Kahlen Norris took advantage.
Brown was strong around the rim while Norris used her athleticism to drive to the basket while also making mid-range jumpers. Brown converted a put-back 78 seconds into the second quarter and Norris made a jump shot off the backboard less than two minutes later to give The Colony a 14-8 lead.
“Her game is elevating,” Pouncy said of Norris. “She’s working hard and doing extra skills. She’s gaining more confidence. She’s quick. She’s athletic. She’s getting more and more crafty. She’s playing some really good basketball.”
The game was stopped with 2:11 left in the second quarter after Princeton senior guard Makenna Walker made a layup. Walker scored the 1,000th career point of her high school career. She was presented with the game basketball and posed for a picture.
“They had asked me about that,” Pouncy said. “They wanted to get the game ball out and to her. I was fine with that. Carla (Denning) and I have known each other for many years. We coached together at Duncanville. She’s a friend. She asked me and I was cool with that.”
Walker transferred the excitement that she felt from the home crowd onto the court. She made two layups less than a minute apart and went on to score nine points in less than six minutes to help Princeton turn what was a six-point, second-quarter deficit into a 39-23 lead at the end of the third quarter. Walker led all scorers with 13 points.
“She’s a good player,” Pouncy said. “I’m pretty sure that she’s their leading scorer. She can shoot. She can defend. She can beat smaller guards. We didn’t want that to happen, but she did end up getting going.”
And it wasn’t just Walker that was giving The Colony problems.
The Lady Cougars had some struggles of their own, especially when it came to ball-handling.
Princeton turned up the defensive pressure, leading to turnovers that were both unforced and forced. The Colony had 12 turnovers in the third quarter alone.
The Colony will look to bounce back Tuesday at home against Sherman. The game tips off at 5:45 p.m.
