FLOWER MOUND — Flower Mound’s bid to upset state-ranked Mansfield Timberview (No. 7 in Class 5A) came up just shy Friday at Neal Wilson Stadium.
The Jaguars overcame an early double-digit deficit to pull in front, 13-12, in the third quarter only to see the Wolves score the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Simeon Evans connected with running back Deuce Jones for a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Jones finished with 70 receiving yards to go with 110 yards on the ground for a Timberview team that outgained Flower Mound on the night, 427-129.
“It’s a little disappointing,” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. “They’re a great football team and a physical football team, but it comes down to the fundamentals. You can run whatever offense or plays and stunts and schemes, but it comes down to blocking, tackling, throwing, catching and kicking and tonight we didn’t block our tackle well and that was the difference in the game.”
But despite the lack of offensive punch, the Jaguars still had a chance to win the game thanks in part to its defense and special teams.
Trailing, 12-0, midway through the third quarter, Flower Mound got on the board when it capitalized on a blocked punt by Sam Vribal with a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Evers to wide receiver Parker Clark.
Moments later, Flower Mound’s Colton Vatne forced a fumble that Ryan McDavid recovered paving the way for a 3-yard touchdown plunge by Vatne and a 13-12 advantage with 5:25 remaining in the third.
“(The defense is) resilient and they’re going to lineup and play,” Basil said. “That’s what we have to do and defense and to create some opportunities for the offense. Those kids are never out of the fight and take advantage.”
Clark finished with team-highs of three receptions and 49 yards, while DJ Conne paced the ground game with 35 yards on 11 carries.
Evers, meanwhile, finished with 126 yards passing.
“Those guys have done a good job at the skill positions,” Basil said. “There are things there, but we have to find ways to protect our quarterback and establish our running game. Those guys have done a great job and they’ve shown they can execute when the play is there.”
Not only was Flower Mound trailing by double digits on the scoreboard after two quarters, the Jaguars were getting dominated statistically.
Timberview's stingy defense limited Flower Mound to just 37 total yards in the opening two quarters, including just 11 on the ground while also forcing a turnover.
The Wolves, meanwhile, grinding out yardage on the ground, including a trio of rushers with at least 40 yards in the first half.
Still, the Jaguars and Wolves remained deadlocked at 0-0 until the closing minutes of the half.
Jones opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:49 remaining and Timberview doubled its lead with four seconds remaining when Evans connected with Andre Williams in the corner of the end zone for a 7-yard scoring strike.
Flower Mound would do a more admirable job of slowing Timberview in the second half, but to no avail.
The Jaguars will look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at home against rival Marcus.
“Every game is a learning experience and we knew that coming in,” Basil said. “We’ll come in tomorrow and look at film and figure out what we need to address and get better for it.”
Marauders cruise into bye week
For the first time since 2015, Marcus is 3-0 to begin the season after routing Keller Central, 49-10, on Thursday.
The Marauders and Chargers rematched in a meeting of last year’s bi-district round of the playoffs. Marcus won that contest, 34-7, and enjoyed similar success Thursday at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex.
Senior Garrett Nussmeier had his fingerprints all over the blowout, completing 19-of-25 passes for 205 yards and five touchdowns. That efficiency translated to the run game as well, with juniors Gabe Espinoza (10 carries, 100 yards, one touchdown) and Walker Wells (eight carries, 63 yards, one touchdown) both averaged more than 7.5 yards per carry.
Senior J. Michael Sturdivant led all receivers with four catches for 60 yards and two scores. Senior Tyler Schott and juniors Dallas Dudley and Connor Vaughn also caught touchdown passes from Nussmeier, as Marcus stayed unbeaten on the year.
Following the team’s bye week, the Marauders open their District 6-6A title defense at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 on the road against rival Flower Mound.
-Matt Welch contributed to this story
Box Score
TV 0 12 0 6 — 18
FM 0 0 13 0 — 13
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
TV - Deuce Jones 4 run (kick failed), 1:49
TV - Andre Williams 7 pass from Simeon Evans (run failed), 0:04
Third Quarter
FM – Parker Clark 19 pass from Nick Evers (Bert Auburn kick), 8:03
FM – Colton Vatne 3 run (run failed), 5:25
Fourth Quarter
TV – Deuce Jones 60 pass from Simeon Evans (run failed), 7:51
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.