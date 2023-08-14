FLOWER MOUND – From 2017-2022, Mike Alexander was accustomed the same routine on the first day of fall practice.
All of the relationships that he had built with his coaches, school administrators and players during his six seasons as Mustangs head coach allowed him to feel at ease. He was comfortable with the program before he was promoted to head coach in 2017 as he was the Mustangs’ defensive coordinator. So did the team’s success. Grapevine never missed the playoffs under Alexander’s watch and he finished with a 56-21 record.
However, the night of Aug. 6 felt a little anxious than normal for Alexander. The following morning, he was on the field at Marcus Marauders Stadium leading his first practice as Marcus head coach. He said he didn’t get much sleep that night.
“I think I slept with one eye open,” he said. “I've been waiting for this moment."
Remnants of Kevin Atkinson’s tenure as Marauders head coach remained on the fieldhouse adjacent to the stadium. Signs with acronym “STCDA” painted in red, white and black letter could still be seen on a window. Alexander holds Atkinson in high regard and appreciates the high standard that the latter had for Marcus football. Atkinson retired in February after 21 years in coaching, including the last six as the Marauders head coach. He retired with a career record of 126-100 and 43-22 record at Marcus.
When Alexander was hired and then led Marcus through spring ball and summer strength and conditioning workouts, he anticipated that it would take some time for the team’s returners to become acclimated to he and the new members of his coaching staff.
"The younger guys jumped on really quickly,” he said. “The older guys, and understandably so, it's been slower through the spring. But over the summer, I feel like they've bought in to what we're preaching. I've been really pleased with our seniors up until that point."
The message that Alexander has preached to the Marauders is #MarcusDNA: Attitude, competitive spirit, toughness, family environment, discipline and fight.
Marcus is adjusting to new coordinators as well. Alexander brought over Tanner Antle from Grapevine to be Marcus’ new defensive coordinator. David Collins is in his first season as the Marauders offensive coordinator.
The up-tempo approach that Collins brings to offense is a scheme that Marcus has been working hard to adjust to. Near the end of last Monday’s practice, Marcus’ varsity starters, backups and JV players could be seen about 20 yards apart as they attempted to line up as quickly as possible and execute a play.
Alexander said the effort was a “little rusty, but we’ll get there.” He added that he and his coaching staff ask a lot from their quarterbacks. Quarterback is a position that needed to be filled after UConn pledge Cole Welliver transferred to Argyle Liberty Christian. Junior Dane Parlin is the project starter, although the depth chart has still yet to be finalized.
"Coach Collins has been running an up-tempo offense for a few years,” Alexander said. “That's part of the madness. Can our guys get on the ball as quickly as possible with all of the conditioning that they've done. We want to keep defenses on their heels, and we'll get better as we go."
Marcus’ offense has already suffered a setback as senior guard Brayden Scott will miss four-to-six weeks with an undisclosed injury.
The Marauders will be tested before its week-four bye with Highland Park, Southlake Carroll and Euless Trinity on the docket in the first three weeks of the season.
