The Colony boys soccer team dodged a huge bullet.
Sherman junior Paxson Wecker scored two goals in the first 27 minutes to give the Bearcats a 2-0 lead. And it could have been worse for the Cougars, as the Bearcats were flagged twice for being offside in the first half of Tuesday District 10-5A match, negating two goals that would have given Sherman a four-goal lead.
The Colony made Sherman pay for its inability to finish plays.
Junior Marcos Valdespino scored twice and fellow junior Edwin Lopez converted a penalty kick to level the score at 3-3 with 6:54 left in the second half. The game later went to a shootout, with The Colony winning 3-2 to earn an additional point in the 10-5A standings.
“[Sherman] had their chances,” said Lee Weddall, The Colony head coach. “They’re massively improved. We lost 12 kids from last year’s team. We’re basically playing with a lot of players that were on last year’s JV team. It’s the proverbial rebuilding year. But we have a lot of good kids. That’s what shone through today. They didn’t give up.”
Anthony Vasquez with the save. The Colony wins the shootout 3-2 over Sherman. Vasquez saved the last two PKs by Sherman in the shootout. pic.twitter.com/d4kskU2Iuo— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) February 9, 2022
Sherman came into this season looking to improve off a disappointing 3-19 season a year ago. The Bearcats had already shown signs of improvement this season, having already posted two more wins than they had all of last year.
One reason behind the improvement is the speed that Sherman possesses at the forward position. The Bearcats used their speed to their advantage against the Cougars, generating counter-attacks that created multiple odd-man rushes up the field.
The first goal of the game for Sherman (5-5-2 overall, 1-3-1 district) was the result of a booming kick by Wecker. He kicked the ball into the top right corner of the net, giving the Bearcats a 1-0 lead with 29:31 left in the first half.
It was the first of three goals on the night for Wecker.
Wecker didn’t have to strike the ball as hard on his second tally. Most of the work was done by sophomore Garrett Wilkins, who dribbled past a Cougar defender and kicked the ball to Wecker. Wecker tapped the ball into the goal with his right foot for a 2-0 Bearcats lead.
“We’re leaking goals,” Weddall said. “It’s the same thing. We don’t have a lot of speed in the back. We don’t tend to keep possession well in the final third, which creates a lot of turnovers. We get counter-attacked. It’s difficult. Second half, we held the ball a lot better.”
And after a goal for Sherman was waved off on an offside call just over six minutes later, The Colony (5-4-4, 0-3-2) finally got on the board not long after. Freshman Cesar Galvez hit a line drive that was stopped on a diving save by Bearcats senior goalkeeper Luis Terrazas. However, the ball squirted free and Valdespino kicked home the rebound.
“Right place, right time,” Weddall said.
Sherman restored its two-goal advantage on Wecker’s third goal of the game with 32:45 left in the second half, giving the Bearcats a 3-1 lead.
It remained a two-goal game until Valdespino kicked home another rebound with 17:38 left in the ballgame. A free kick by Lopez was saved, but Valdespino located the ball and fired it into the back of the net, reducing the deficit to 3-2.
After Lopez set up Valdespino’s second goal of the night, he scored one of his own with just under seven minutes left. Sophomore forward Sean Pena found Lopez nearby and made a pass. Lopez was fouled inside the penalty area and converted the subsequent penalty kick to level the score at 3.
TIE GAME. Edwin Lopez buries a penalty kick for a 3-3 tie between The Colony and Sherman. Bearcats nearly answer moments later but a shot is just wide. 6:54 2H pic.twitter.com/VG8Y5VbiDU— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) February 9, 2022
In the shootout, Vasquez made three saves, the final one on an attempt by Wilkins to finish off the victory. Lopez, Galvez and sophomore Blake Galvez all scored for the Cougars, with Blake Galvez’s goal serving as the match winner.
“We had our worst performance of the season [Monday] at Princeton, so we wanted to turn it around,” Weddall said. “But really, we need to be winning these games in regulation and get the full three points.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.