John Mateer

Little Elm alum John Mateer is the winner of the Varsity award for best male athlete.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 20.

It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.

