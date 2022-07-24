The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
During the 2021-22 school year, Little Elm showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
John Mateer, football and baseball
One of the best quarterbacks to ever come through Little Elm, Mateer finished his prep career with the top two single-season marks in passing yards. As a junior, he passed for a then-school record 2,268 yards, highlighted by a 497-yard, three-touchdown performance against state-ranked Allen. But what he did during his senior year surpassed that total.
With colleges keeping close tabs on Mateer, the Washington State signee showed last fall why he was a highly touted Division I prospect. He was the engine that made the Lobo offense go.
Not only did he get it done with his arm, but Mateer possessed the instincts to escape from the pocket and scramble for yardage. Taking advantage what opposing defenses gave him, he threw for 2,449 yards and rushed for 847 yards with 38 total touchdowns. Although it was a tale of two halves for Little Elm, a season in which it started 5-0 before losing its last five games to finish 5-5, Mateer always kept his team in games and he was voted 5-6A offensive player of the year as a result.
It wasn’t just on the football field where Mateer excelled as a leader.
An infielder for the Lobo baseball team, Mateer helped to captain a Little Elm team that came close to qualifying for the playoffs, finishing in a fourth-place tie with McKinney Boyd.
Best Female Athlete
Amarachi Kimpson, girls basketball
Is there anything that Kimpson can’t do on the court?
She can score in bunches, rebound, distribute the ball and excels as an on-ball defender.
The unique skill set that she possesses was a big reason why UNLV courted her to play college basketball in Las Vegas. Of course, the Rebels have taken notice of all the accolades that Kimpson has earned in her first three years with Little Elm. She has captured a district superlative each season, and she reached the top of the mountain this year when she was named district MVP.
Kimpson lit up the scoreboard once again during her third varsity campaign as well. The Lady Lobos' star led her team in scoring 22.2 points per game, plus 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals, on her way to an all-region and all-state nod.
Little Elm was a playoff team for the second time in the last years, and Kimpson did all that she could to try and will the Lady Lobos to victory against Plano. She poured in a game-high 28 points – including a perfect 12-for-12 performance at the free-throw line – with nine rebounds and two assists. However, it wasn’t enough, as Plano outscored Little Elm 22-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-54 win in a bi-district playoff game.
Best team
Girls basketball
Little Elm turned it on when it mattered the most.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Ken Tutt, the Lady Lobos shook off a slow start and won 10 of its last games in the regular season to clinch second place in 5-6A and earn a playoff berth for the second time in the last three years. The final one of those wins was a 61-39 rout of Allen that earned the second seed out of 5-6A for the Lady Lobos.
The turning point for the Lady Lobos came on the penultimate day of 2021.
Playing in the final game of the Lady Bulldog Classic at McKinney North, Little Elm defeated 5-6A rival Prosper, 58-39, to cap off a 2-1 record for the Lady Lobos in that event. Prior to that day, Little Elm had lost six of its previous seven games, including a 69-52 loss to that same Prosper squad to start 5-6A play on Dec. 14, to start the season with a 6-11 record. The Lady Lobos righted the ship and lost just two games the rest of the way to finish 16-13.
With at least six players with significant varsity experience returning next season, including district MVP Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm should be in the mix for the 5-6A title.
