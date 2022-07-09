The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
During the 2021-22 school year, Little Elm showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
Little Elm vs. Prosper football, Sept. 24
In a battle of 5-6A heavyweights, visiting Little Elm (5-0 overall, 1-0 district) hung on to beat host Prosper 59-56 in overtime in a game that delivered all that it was billed to be at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium.
It was the district opener for both squads, and with all the hype and anticipation, it did not disappoint.
The two teams totaled almost 1,000 yards of total offense, but it was Tyson Bope’s 31-yard field goal in the extended period that secured the win for the Lobos.
John Mateer, who finished with 400 yards of total offense and five touchdowns, put the Lobos ahead 14-7 after he found Dylan Evans wide open for a 44-yard touchdown pass with 7:40 remaining in the first quarter.
The Lobos managed to increase its lead to 56-45 with 10:48 left in the fourth following a 12-yard touchdown run by Jalen Sessions, but Prosper responded with 11 unanswered points. Eagles running back Malik Dailey scored on a 5-yard run, followed by a Rosar two-point conversion, and Stiglets knotted the count at 56-56 with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter on a 37-yard field goal.
Breakthrough Athlete
Jackson Vesper, golf
The seven high school golf programs that hit the links March 21-22 at Gentle Creek Golf Club in Prosper were battling against much more than one another in their pursuit of a District 5-6A championship.
Two days of rain, cold and wind — and even some occasional lightning — cloaked the proceedings at the annual district tournament but not enough to deter a conference championship from being crowned and a crowded field of potential regional qualifiers from being settled.
But 36 holes weren’t enough to determine the winner of the individual title. McKinney Boyd’s Hunter Millsap led the field after Day 1 with a round of 73 but had company atop the leaderboard thanks to a big second day from Vesper to square the two at 152. A playoff ensued for the individual district title, which was won by Vesper on a 10-foot putt.
For Vesper, it was the third tournament that he won this spring, including at Oakmont Country Club in Corinth, where he shot an 18-hole score of 64.
“He has continuously improved,” said Tim Lewis, Little Elm head coach. “He has a great work ethic, both in golf and school. He’s very level-headed.”
Biggest moment
Alcala ends 21-year state drought for Little Elm boys cross country
Throughout his decorated high school career, Jason Alcala has earned his way into the school record book in both cross country and track and field. He owns the fastest time in cross country, 1,600 and 3,200. But the icing on the cake occurred at the Region I-6A cross country meet last fall in Lubbock.
Placing ninth overall in a time of 16:01.3, Alcala became the first male from Little Elm to qualify for the state cross country meet in 21 years.
Leading up to the regional meet, there was cause for concern for Alcala. Two weeks prior to that race, he felt a sharp pain in his right calf muscle when he woke up from sleep. Little Elm head coach Kirk Johnson insisted that Alcala not run because it might cause the injury to worsen. But after a week of not running, Alcala was back on his feet and became a state qualifier for the first time.
Alcala was a regional qualifier for the second straight season. He booked a return to regionals with a time of 16:29.7 for fifth place at the District 5-6A meet. Alcala will run cross country collegiately for UT-Tyler.
