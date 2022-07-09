The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
During the 2021-22 school year, The Colony showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
The Colony at Princeton boys basketball, Jan. 28
Jaidyn Cotto had to out-run just one person to the basket.
With the final seconds ticking off the game clock in overtime of this District 10-5A contest between The Colony and Princeton, Cougar senior guard Jahyden Davis dribbled to his left and pulled up for a contested jump shot.
But the shot bounced off the rim.
Fortunately for The Colony, Cotto had already got a running start on Princeton senior TJ Polley to the basket. Cotto tipped the ball with his left hand and made the shot with two seconds left on the clock. Princeton was unable to inbound the ball before time expired, and The Colony escaped with a 57-55 victory.
The Colony took momentum into the locker room, with Phoenix Williams making a put-back just before time expired in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 33-24 halftime lead. Princeton answered with a big surge in the fourth quarter and took a 51-49 lead after Kisaka Mukweyi made a free throw. Cotto countered with a layup with 14 ticks left on the game clock to tie the score at 51-51, and he won the game for the Cougars in overtime.
It was a big win for The Colony. The Cougars came into the game tied with the Panthers for third place in the district standings. But thanks to Cotto, The Colony began to distance itself from Princeton, and The Colony went on to qualify for the playoffs.
Breakthrough Athlete
Tamya Waiters, softball
Waiters transferred from Lewisville to The Colony for her senior year. In her three years playing with the Farmers, she didn’t see that much time on the field and also suffered a forearm injury at the end of her sophomore season.
Fast-forward to this year, and Waiters won a competition to earn the job as starting pitcher of the Lady Cougars softball team. Waiters made her lone season with The Colony a memorable one. She helped the Lady Cougars to second place in District 10-5A, postseason series victories over Frisco Reedy, Creekview and Frisco Memorial and an appearance in the regional semifinals – the first playoff series wins for The Colony since 2019 when the Lady Cougars finished as a state semifinalist. She recorded the walk-off single in Game 2 against Reedy, clinching the series win for The Colony.
Named the DFW FastPitch Association’s 5A player of the year, Waiters finished with 234 strikeouts, tossed three no-hitters and four shutouts.
Biggest moment
Boys cross country earns first state team qualification since 2015
The motto for The Colony boys cross country team last fall was “Small in numbers, but big in effort.”
“We have a running joke inside our team that we have an incredibly small roster,” said Dylan Judelson, The Colony alum. “There are only 20 of us total, boys and girls. We just push hard every day to be the best that we can be."
The Colony made the trip to Round Rock after its boys team logged a fourth-place finish on Oct. 26. The Cougars, bound for state for the first time since 2015, were paced by a fourth-place finish from Devon Judelson (16:09.56) and a 16th-place run from Dylan Judelson (16:46.64).
The Colony punched its ticket to the regional meet after finishing in second place at the 10-5A meet at Myers Park in McKinney – a much more satisfying result for the Cougars after they qualified only one runner for regionals last year while finishing in third place. In a normal year, the Cougars would have advanced The Colony to the second round of the postseason, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only the top two meets advanced to the regional meet.
Devon Judelson clocked a 15:51 for 17th place to pace the Cougars at the 5A state meet in Round Rock. The Colony finished in eighth place with 225 points.
