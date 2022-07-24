The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
During the 2021-22 school year, The Colony showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Kaleb Ikbal, swimming
Set to continue his swimming career at SMU, Ikbal made his final season at The Colony a memorable one.
Wanting to try different events than he had swam in previous seasons with the Cougars, Ikbal found the right combination this year. As a senior, he finished in third place in the 100-yard freestyle and seventh in the 50 free at the Class 5A state meet. Also at state, he broke the team record in the 100 free with a time of 45.81 in the preliminaries. He’s also the school record holder in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.
As a junior, Ikbal swam to 12th place in the 100 free at the state meet and 13th in the 200 individual medley. He finished his high school career as a three-time state qualifier. He was an alternate for the state meet his freshman season.
Best Female Athlete
Olivia Wick, softball
Wick has been a force for the Lady Cougars since she was a freshman.
That year, Wick played a key role in The Colony reaching the 5A state semifinals, especially on offense after all-state infielder Madison Hirsch underwent season-ending wrist surgery. She hit .439 and had 54 hits, 44 RBIs and scored 33 runs for a 39-3 team.
Wick hasn’t let up since. This year, in her final season with the Lady Cougars, she started the year in center field before head coach Deana Coleman moved Wick to first base in a bi-district playoff series against Frisco Reedy. Regardless of position, she made her presence felt, both as a player and a team leader.
Named the District 10-5A utility player of the year, Wick hit .420 in the lead-off position of The Colony’s batting lineup with two home runs, 22 RBIs and 41 runs, all while boasting a .941 fielding percentage. The second of those home runs came during Game 3 of a regional semifinal series against Royse City. Both she and her younger sister, Sabrina, hit a home run that game.
Olivia Wick will continue her softball career at Regis University.
Best team
Softball
The Colony softball team has been a model of consistency.
The Lady Cougars won their first state title in 2017 and finished as a state semifinalist in 2019.
This year, The Colony added to its storied history in softball by qualifying for the postseason for the 11th straight season – with the exception of the 2020 season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and finished as a regional semifinalist.
The Colony’s newest player, Lewisville transfer Tamya Waiters, helped to solidify the pitching rotation and she went on to earn not only a spot on the all-district list, but also was named the DFW FastPitch Association’s 5A player of the year.
Waiters also carried a big bat for The Colony, hitting the series-ending single in Game 2 of a bi-district playoff series against Frisco Reedy. Backstopping Waiters was Payton Blanco, who garnered co-catcher of the year in District 10-5A.
Madison Levsey came up huge in Game 1 of that series, hitting an inside-the-park home run, the go-ahead sacrifice fly and throwing out a runner at home plate to prevent the Lions from scoring the winning run.
The Wick sisters provided a solid one-two punch for the Lady Cougars, with both Olivia and Sabrina hitting a home run in Game 3 of a fourth-round playoff series against Royse City. The Lady Cougars defeated Reedy, Creekview and Frisco Memorial to earn the right to play Royse City.
Sydney Young and Kaitlyn Moeller both had key hits for the Lady Cougars, a team that will return seven starters next season. It’s safe to say The Colony is in for another successful season next spring.
