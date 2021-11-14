Devyn Turner

Allen running back Devyn Turner scored four touchdowns in the Eagles' first-round win over Hebron.

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. 

Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 6 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.

(For games played Nov. 8-13)

Devyn Turner, Allen football

The Eagles made short work of Hebron in Friday's bi-district round, thanks to an explosive ground game sparked by Turner. The junior running back needed just 11 carries to tally 211 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Allen's 59-30 win.

Graydon Splawn, Prosper football

Prosper submitted a stifling defensive performance against Marcus on Friday, predicated on an aggressive pass rush. Splawn, an outside linebacker, had a vital hand in that effort by racking up 12 tackles (four for a loss of yardage), to go along with four quarterback pressures and two sacks.

Ryan Agarwal, Coppell boys basketball

One of the top scorers in the area, Agarwal didn't miss a beat to begin his senior season. Just two days after finalizing a commitment to play for Stanford, Agarwal scored 20 points in each of the Cowboys' first two games of the season.

Alex Adigun, Frisco Lone Star football

Adigun led a lockdown performance by the Rangers' defense in Thursday's 74-6 bi-district blowout of Bryan Adams. He logged six tackles (one for a loss of yardage), to go along with two pass break-ups and a 38-year interception return for a touchdown. As a unit, Lone Star allowed just 69 yards in the win.

Landry Laird, Sunnyvale football

Laird went wild in the Raiders' 41-27 win over Ferris on Friday. The pass-catcher hauled in nine balls for 272 yards and four touchdowns to help Sunnyvale advance to the area round of the Class 4A Division II playoffs.

