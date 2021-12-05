Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Nov. 29-Dec. 4)
Gabe Gayton, Celina football
Gayton only carried the ball 12 times in the Bobcats' 34-0 shutout win over Aubrey but made them count. The Celina running back logged 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns to help the Bobcats advance to their first state semifinal since 2015.
Donavia Hall, Plano East girls basketball
Hall had a big week for the state-ranked Lady Panthers. She caught fire in the second half to lead East to a 52-44 win over South Grand Prairie on Tuesday and then put the finishing touches on East's unbeaten run through the Curtis Culwell Invitational on Saturday by sinking the game-winner in overtime to defeat Highland Park in the championship game, 47-44. Hall was named tournament MVP.
Josh Weatherall, The Colony wrestling
The Cougars' star grappler went 6-0 on the week, including five wins via pinfall, to help The Colony finish in third place in a dual tournament. Weatherall is unbeaten on the year at 14-0.
Jalil Brown, Dallas Christian football
The Chargers captured their ninth state championship on Saturday against Houston Second Baptist, 33-14, and thanks in large part to the continued success of their star running back. Brown logged 31 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns in lead Dallas Christian to another TAPPS title victory.
Jordan Wright, Frisco girls basketball
District play is already underway for Frisco ISD girls basketball, and Frisco sits at 2-0 following wins over Heritage and Independence. Wright was integral to the Lady Raccoons' strong start, totaling 43 points in Frisco's first two district victories.
