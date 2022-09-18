Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Sept. 12-17)
Kevin Sperry, Prosper Rock Hill football
Sperry commandeered a fourth-quarter rally to lead the Blue Hawks past Denton Braswell on Friday, 50-49. Sperry was a weapon both through the air and on the ground, passing for 304 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 156 yards and three more scores. He threw the game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds remaining to lead Rock Hill to a win in its district opener.
Kayvion Sibley, Allen football
The Eagles, ranked No. 9 in Class 6A, took care of business against McKinney Boyd in its 5-6A opener, posting a 52-24 victory on Friday. Sibley turned in another explosive effort out of the backfield with 217 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries. It was the second time in the past three games that Sibley eclipsed 200 yards on the ground.
Rigdon Yates, Sunnyvale football
Yates completed 17-of-24 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns as the Raiders rolled to a 43-14 victory over Ferris on Friday.
Keonde Henry, Lake Dallas football
The Falcons are off to its first 4-0 start since 2013, and the play of Henry has been a big reason behind the Falcons' success. Henry had four pass receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a 20-yard touchdown in Lake Dallas' 57-27 rout of Grand Prairie on Friday.
Kevin Long, Mesquite Poteet football
Poteet's standout linebacker posted 10 tackles, with three tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Pirates’ 14-10 victory against Princeton.
