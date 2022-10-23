Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Oct. 17-22)
Ryan Shackleton, McKinney Boyd football
The Broncos picked up their first win of the season after outlasting Little Elm on Friday for a 55-46 victory, and Shackleton's play behind center was a big reason why. The Boyd quarterback completed 18-of-23 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns, plus 97 rushing yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Shackleton iced the win with a 48-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Callie Kieffer, Prosper volleyball
The Lady Eagles wrapped up the District 5-6A championship last week, remaining unbeaten in league play after wins over Braswell and Allen. Kieffer, Prosper's star setter, surpassed a milestone along the way by surpassing 1,000 assists for the season. She totaled 58 in her team's two wins last week.
Carson Cox, The Colony football
The Colony's sophomore quarterback threw for five touchdown passes and 422 yards on 21-of-39 passing and added 33 rushing yards on seven carries in the Cougars' 58-34 win over Azle on Friday.
Christopher Hughes Jr., Newman Smith football
Hughes Jr. rushed for 211 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns to power the Trojans to a crucial 55-14 District 5-5A Division I win over Bryan Adams on Friday. The Trojans finished with 494 rushing yards.
Armstrong Nnodim, Mesquite Horn football
The Jaguars picked up a key 10-6A victory on Friday with their 25-14 win over Rockwall-Heath and Nnodim and the defense led the way.
Nnodim was a force all night, recording nine tackles, with 7.5 for loss, four sacks, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a game-clinching interception return for a touchdown.
Armand Cleaver, Mesquite football
The Skeeters kept their playoff hopes alive on Friday with a 49-28 victory over North Forney and Cleaver played a big role. The senior running back pounded the Falcons on the ground with 37 carries for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
