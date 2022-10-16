Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Oct. 10-15)
Daivion Hall, Mesquite Poteet football
Hall did not get a lot of touches in Thursday’s game against Greenville, but he made the most of them and was the difference in the Pirates’ 29-27 victory. Hall had only two targets on the outside, but he turned both into points, with two catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns and he added six carries for 103 yards, highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown run.
Jamarion Woods, Mesquite football
The Skeeters came up just short in a wild 43-38 shootout against Royse City on Friday, but Woods did all he could. Woods was nearly unstoppable on the outside, setting season highs by hauling in 14 receptions for 224 yards and four touchdowns.
Hudson Lunsford, Prestonwood Christian football
Lunsford was a tackling machine in the Lions' 42-7 win over Fort Worth Nolan on Friday. The Prestonwood linebacker totaled 21 tackles, a sack and a pass deflection to spark the Lions' sixth consecutive win.
Mason Johnson, Lewisville football
Johnson played just 17 defensive snaps in the Farmers' 42-14 win over Plano on Friday and were they ever impactful. The Lewisville defensive tackle totaled seven tackles, including four for a loss of yardage, as well as one sack, one quarterback pressure, one pass break-up and a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Brayden Kennedy, Flower Mound cross country
Kennedy was first across the finish during Saturday's District 6-6A cross country meet. He ran a 15:30.70 to finish more than 11 seconds ahead of the field and help lead the Jaguars to a second-place team finish.
