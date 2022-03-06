Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Feb. 28-March 5)
Alex Anamekwe, McKinney boys basketball
The Lions are headed to the state tournament for the first time since 1928 and Anamekwe was a big reason why. The SMU commit scored the game-winning basket on a last-second put-back on Tuesday to help McKinney edge top-ranked Richardson 54-52, scoring a team-high 14 points in the process, and followed that up with a 20-point effort on Saturday as the Lions mounted a 35-11 second half to oust Arlington Martin 58-36 in the regional finals.
Lydia Cooke-Wiggins, John Paul II girls basketball
For the second time in program history, the Lady Cardinals are TAPPS state champions. Cooke-Wiggins had her fingerprints all over John Paul's championship campaign, leading her team in scoring during each of its final three playoff games. That included an average of 21.5 points scored Friday and Saturday at the state tournament as the Lady Cardinals downed rival Bishop Lynch and San Antonio Antonian to capture a state title.
Reneta Vargas, Coppell girls soccer
The Cowgirls are on a roll. They have won seven straight games to climb to first place in 6-6A, including a 2-1 win over Hebron on Tuesday to hand the Lady Hawks their first conference loss. At the heart of Coppell's rise has been Vargas. The senior forward scored two goals in the Cowgirls' victory over Hebron and added her 19th tally of the season Friday in a 3-1 win over Lewisville.
Jasmyn Lott, Frisco Memorial girls basketball
Lott shined on the biggest at the Class 5A state tournament. Lott tallied 24 points on Thursday as the Warriors claimed a 59-48 victory over Amarillo to advance to the state title game. On Saturday, Lott had a team-high 21 points as Memorial faced Cedar Park in one of the best games of the year, with the Timberwolves able to pull out a 45-40 win in double overtime. Lott’s efforts were recognized as she was selected to the all-tournament team.
Lexi Lee, Frisco girls soccer
The Raccoons are in position to claim the 9-5A championship and Lee has been one of the catalysts. Lee leads the team in scoring and her offensive prowess was on display on Friday as she tallied all five goals in a 5-3 victory over Independence
