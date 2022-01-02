Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 6 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Dec. 27-Jan. 1)
Brandon Hardison, Plano East boys basketball
Hardison led the Panthers to an unbeaten record and a pool championship at the Allen In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational, earning an all-tournament selection. The East point guard mustered some heroics along the way, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force overtime in an eventual 60-52 win over Wylie.
Salese Blow, Plano girls basketball
The Lady Wildcats went 4-1 to place fifth overall at the Sandra Meadows Classic. Blow picked up an all-tournament selection after averaging 25 points per game against a slate that included three out-of-state opponents.
Aaliyah Brown, The Colony girls basketball
Brown was a force around the basket during the Frisco Centennial Tournament. Averaging 18 points and 13 rebounds per game, she led the Lady Cougars to a 5-1 record with their only loss coming to state-ranked Coppell. Brown totaled 27 rebounds and 16 points in a 57-37 win against McKinney Boyd.
Avery Jackson Jr., Frisco Memorial boys basketball
Jackson helped lead the Warriors to an undefeated 4-0 record to win their pool at the Allen In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational. The all-tournament selection averaged 17 points per game, including a 30-point, seven-rebound effort against Sulphur Springs and a 18-point, five-steal day in a victory over Lake Travis.
Jasmyn Lott, Frisco Memorial girls basketball
Lott was named to the all-tournament team as the Warriors reached the championship game of the Mansfield ISD Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational Tournament, dropping a 61-49 decision to Denton Braswell. After rolling to a pair of victories on the opening day, Lott stepped up big in the final three games, averaging 19 points per game to help offset the loss of six players.
