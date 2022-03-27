Allen Taylor Spitzer

Allen senior Taylor Spitzer, middle, scored two goals in a bi-district playoff win over Coppell.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. 

Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.

(For games played March 21-26)

Erik Barr, Frisco Reedy boys soccer

Making just the second postseason appearance in program history, the Lions entered Thursday as the underdog as the No. 4 seed, but Barr recorded a goal and an assist as Reedy pulled off the upset with a 3-0 victory over 10-5A champion Prosper Rock Hill to record the first playoff win ever.

Kori Ballard, Frisco girls soccer

The junior recorded a hat trick in the first half as the 9-5A champions turned in a 5-1 victory over The Colony in their Class 5A bi-district playoff game.

Jackson Vesper, Little Elm boys golf

Vesper added a third tournament title to his junior season on March 22, winning the 5-6A boys golf tournament at Gentle Creek Golf Club in Prosper. He shot scores of 75 and 77 for a total score of 152, which tied him with McKinney Boyd’s Hunter Millsap for first place. Vesper defeated Millsap in a playoff.

Taylor Spitzer, Allen girls soccer

A meeting materialized in the bi-district round between two teams ranked in the state's top five, and Spitzer rose to the occasion to lift the No. 3 Lady Eagles to a first-round win over No. 5 Coppell. Spitzer scored two goals, including the go-ahead score in the 70th minute, to propel Allen to a 3-1 victory.

Henry Huffstetler, Plano boys soccer

The Wildcats are headed to the area round for the first time since 2012 after outlasting Denton Guyer in a shootout for a 2-1 victory. Huffstetler helped keep Plano afloat by totaling eight saves in the match, including one on a Guyer penalty kick that helped sway the shootout in Plano's favor for an eventual 5-3 edge on PKs.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments