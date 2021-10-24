Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 9 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Oct. 18-23)
Houston Hawkins, Prosper football
Hawkins helped the Eagles pick up a much-needed 38-17 victory over Denton Braswell on Friday. Hawkins was at the forefront of a monster night for the Prosper receiving corps, catching six passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
Gabe Gayton, Celina football
The Bobcats stayed hot with another lopsided win in district play, and Gayton was a big reason why. The Celina running back was a workhorse in the win with 39 carries for 281 yards and a touchdown to help the Bobcats to a 41-12 victory over Van Alstyne.
Brenner Cox, Prosper Rock Hill football
The Blue Hawks stayed in the hunt for a playoff spot in 7-5A Division II after topping Lake Dallas, 56-35. Cox was on his game in the win with 321 passing yards on 19-of-27 attempts for two touchdowns, as well as 73 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and a two-point conversion.
Ashton Jeanty, Frisco Lone Star football
Jeanty continues to put up video game-esque numbers during a monster senior season. The all-purpose player had 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries and caught three balls for 103 yards and another score during Lone Star’s 68-13 thumping of Centennial on Friday.
JaCory Mims, Sachse football
Mims was all over the field on defense during the Mustangs' 60-17 blowout of South Garland on Saturday. He tallied five tackles and recovered three fumbles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.