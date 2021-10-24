MCKINNEY PROSPER FBO KB

Prosper's Houston Hawkins, pictured in previous action, had more than 200 receiving yards on Friday to help the Eagles top Denton Braswell.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. 

Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 9 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.

(For games played Oct. 18-23)

Houston Hawkins, Prosper football

Hawkins helped the Eagles pick up a much-needed 38-17 victory over Denton Braswell on Friday. Hawkins was at the forefront of a monster night for the Prosper receiving corps, catching six passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Gabe Gayton, Celina football

The Bobcats stayed hot with another lopsided win in district play, and Gayton was a big reason why. The Celina running back was a workhorse in the win with 39 carries for 281 yards and a touchdown to help the Bobcats to a 41-12 victory over Van Alstyne.

Brenner Cox, Prosper Rock Hill football

The Blue Hawks stayed in the hunt for a playoff spot in 7-5A Division II after topping Lake Dallas, 56-35. Cox was on his game in the win with 321 passing yards on 19-of-27 attempts for two touchdowns, as well as 73 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and a two-point conversion.

Ashton Jeanty, Frisco Lone Star football

Jeanty continues to put up video game-esque numbers during a monster senior season. The all-purpose player had 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries and caught three balls for 103 yards and another score during Lone Star’s 68-13 thumping of Centennial on Friday.

JaCory Mims, Sachse football

Mims was all over the field on defense during the Mustangs' 60-17 blowout of South Garland on Saturday. He tallied five tackles and recovered three fumbles.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments