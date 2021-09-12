Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Sept. 6-11)
Ismail Mahdi, Plano East football
The Panthers won their first game in nearly two years in Friday’s 34-17 victory over Wylie, and Mahdi was a big reason why. East’s star running back carried the ball 30 times and ran for 262 yards and four touchdowns.
Maggie Boyd, Marcus volleyball
The Lady Marauders went 2-0 over the past week, topping McKinney North and Plano East. Boyd was on her game, tallying 16 kills and nine digs against North and 18 kills and 14 digs against East — the latter going just three sets. The outside hitter also logged the 1,000th kill of her career.
John Mateer, Little Elm football
The Lobos stayed unbeaten after rallying from a double-digit deficit to beat Plano West 35-31. Mateer had his fingerprints all over the win, totaling five touchdowns (four passing and one rushing) to go along with 290 passing yards and 62 rushing yards.
Keldric Luster, Frisco Liberty football
One of the area’s most dynamic quarterbacks, Luster helped the Redhawks gut out a hard-fought 43-36 win over Prosper Rock Hill. Luster was near perfect in the win, completing 20-of-22 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 133 rushing yards and a score.
Craig Dale, West Mesquite football
The Wranglers topped Saginaw Chisholm Trail 53-36 behind a monster night for Dale. The West signal-caller threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns on just 16-of-27 passing.
Cast your vote below and check back later in the week to see who is named Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week.
