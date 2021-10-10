Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 6 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Oct. 4-9)
Naylani Feliciano, Plano volleyball
The Lady Wildcats split a pair of five-set meetings against projected playoff teams in Plano West and Hebron last week. Feliciano continued her stellar senior campaign at libero while surpassing a milestone with the 2,000th dig of her high school career. The Miami commit dug 37 balls against West and 46 against Hebron.
Josh Williams, Mesquite football
The Skeeters pitched a shutout against city rival Horn on Friday, and Williams was at the center of his team's 12-0 victory. The linebacker totaled 14 tackles, picked off a pass and helped keep the Jaguars off the scoreboard by blocking a field goal.
Amani Mason, Frisco Lone Star volleyball
The Lady Rangers had a busy week with games against two projected playoff teams in 9-5A and split matchups against Heritage and Memorial. In both matchups, Mason was a force to be reckoned with. She totaled 23 kills in a five-set loss to second-place Heritage and helped Lone Star bounce back on Friday with 20 kills to spearhead a sweep of third-place Memorial.
Armani Winfield, Lewisville football
With the Farmers shorthanded on offense heading into a pivotal district matchup with Flower Mound, Winfield rose to the occasion with the best game of his senior season thus far. The Texas commit caught 11 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns to help the Farmers take a 33-24 victory.
Megan Hodges, Celina volleyball
The Lady Bobcats continued their surge through District 9-4A with wins over Melissa and Aubrey, the latter requiring five sets. Hodges, the reigning district MVP, chipped in all over the floor with 22 kills, 75 assists, 37 digs, four aces and four blocks to help Celina improve to 31-1 overall.
