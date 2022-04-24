Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played April 18-23)
Natalie Cook, Flower Mound track and field
Cook staked her claim as arguably the top distance runner in the country in the fall when she was named Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. She has built off that success with a record-breaking spring on the track, racing to the state's fastest time in the 3,200-meter run during Thursday's 5/6-6A area meet. She clocked a 9:52.45 in the two-mile and won the 1,600 with a time of 4:45.86.
Sydney Lewis, Prosper softball
Lewis helped put an exclamation mark on an unbeaten run through district play for the Lady Eagles. Over the course of a three-game week, Lewis went 5-of-9 from the plate with three home runs and two doubles. The Maryland commit scored four runs, totaled six RBIs and drew three walks.
Josh Johnson, Frisco track and field
Frisco ISD had several standout performances at the 9/10-5A area track and field meet and Johnson was among them. The sophomore set a pair of personal records, posting marks of 51-4 3/4 to win the shot put and 163-8 to claim gold in the discus.
Kennedy Swann, Sachse track and field
Swann was among the busiest athletes at this past week's 9/10-6A area track and field meet, competing in five events. She will be moving on to regionals in four of those. Swann won the 100 meters in a time of 11.60, anchored the second-place 4x100 relay, claimed silver in the 200 and added a fourth-place finish in the high jump.
Skyler Schuller, Coppell track and field
Schuller had entries in a total of five events in the 5/6-6A area track and field meet and she went on to qualify for the Region I-6A meet in all five events. The Coppell junior won the area title in the girls' pole vault, placed second in the 100 hurdles, long jump and high jump, and third in the 300 hurdles. Her mark of 19-4 in the long jump set a new school record.
