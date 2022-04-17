Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played April 11-16)
Jack Livingstone, Lovejoy baseball
Livingstone has been practically untouchable on the hill of late, and that remained the case on Tuesday. The Leopards' star pitcher tossed his second consecutive no-hitter in a 10-0 victory over Wylie East. The Texas Tech commit threw six innings of hitless, scoreless ball and totaled 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Taylor Zdrojewski, Celina girls soccer
Zdrojewski closed out her decorated high school soccer career as a state champion, helping lead the Lady Bobcats to a thrilling win over Midlothian Heritage in the Class 4A title game. Zdrojewski was named MVP of the match after scoring two goals and assisting on another, in addition to converting her penalty kick during the team's 5-3 shootout win.
Cori Cochran, Frisco Wakeland girls soccer
Cochran authored some late-game heroics to will the Lady Wolverines to a comeback victory over Grapevine to capture the Class 5A state championship on Saturday. With her team trailing 2-0 inside the final 10 minutes of regulation, Cochran scored two times in a four-minute span to knot the match up. Wakeland went on to win in overtime 3-2, and Cochran was named MVP of the match.
Shelby Nelson, Lake Dallas softball
Nelson has put up some incredible numbers during her high school career, and last week was no different. Nelson, a University of Central Oklahoma signee, batted .833 (5-for-6), hit two home runs and two doubles, drove in seven runs, drew four walks. In Lake Dallas' 20-13 win over Denton Ryan on Thursday, Nelson went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with seven RBIs and two home runs.
Caydance Gaddis, McKinney softball
The Lionettes had a 2-0 week to keep their playoff hopes afloat, and Gaddis came through big in wins over Denton Braswell and Allen. Against Braswell, she pitched a complete-game shutout while allowing four hits and striking out eight batters. She then slowed high-powered Allen to just two runs on three hits while striking out eight batters. She added a two-run home run, a triple and a single at the plate.
